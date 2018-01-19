Whether you've got the original model, the Slim or the Pro, if you travel with your PS4 these are the accessories to get.

Traditionally you play your games console at home, that is unless it's a Nintendo Switch. But, it's not a totally ridiculous idea that you might want to carry your PlayStation 4 around with you, particularly if you're traveling on a lengthy trip.

It's not the most convenient thing you'll ever do, but with the right accessories you can certainly travel both (fairly) light and have a great experience on the road.

GAEMS Vanguard

This big beastly thing is an all-in-one travel solution for your PS4 (and Xbox One if you prefer). It combines a durable, protective case with an HD monitor so you can literally play anywhere you have power.

The Vanguard can accommodate a console with its power cord and controller, and it's built like an absolute tank. Inside there is LED lighting, which is super important, along with a custom fit foam base and accessory bags.

You'll also get a sling strap to carry it on your shoulder (it's going to be pretty heavy) and a remote control, and all in it's a pretty awesome package for $350. You can pack your console inside with everything you need to play and off you go.

See at Amazon

Hori Universal HD portable monitor

In some markets, this monitor comes with an official Sony PS4 license, but it's also sold without the logo on the back and is otherwise the same monitor. It's fairly pricey at around $200, but it has things a number of portable PC monitors don't that mean you can use it with your PS4.

The biggest of those is the HDMI inputs. Many PC portable monitors hook up over USB, so while they're cheaper, you can't use them with the PS4. The Hori monitor has two, so you can switch between your console and your laptop while you're on the road with ease.

It also has stereo speakers as well as a headphone jack and a really nice carry case to keep it safe. It's only 720p resolution, but at 15.6 inches that's not the end of the world, especially for console gaming.

See at Amazon

CTA Rolling Universal Gaming Backpack

If the Vanguard isn't for you but you still need a great way to carry your console and accessories around, this great backpack from CTA is worth consideration. Because it's also got wheels so when it's fully loaded you can drag it behind you rather than destroy your back and shoulders.

It's big enough to accommodate your console, controller, headset, there's even a special section to slot your game discs into and keep safe. If you want to carry it on your back, just pop the handle away and stick the dust cover over the wheels to keep your clothes from attracting whatever is on the wheels.

The devil is in the detail and in this bag, you'll find controller straps to keep them organized and safe as well as a dedicated sleeve for slim model consoles to provide extra padding and stop them rattling around. There's also space for a couple of water bottles and a headphone port so you can store your smartphone inside but still listen to your favorite tunes. And all for just $40.

See at Amazon

Sony PlayStation Gold wireless headset

This isn't necessarily the best headset for the PS4, but for gamers on the go, it's a great buy. Not only is it an official Sony product with a companion app to manage it on the console, it's wireless, sounds pretty good and importantly, folds away.

The lack of cables and the fact it folds up nice and compact and stashes away in the included bag makes it perfect for travel. Whatever bag you're carrying your gear in, it'll be able to safely find a home without taking up much space, and it charges from the same cable as your DualShock 4 controller.

It's also now available at a great price of between $60 and $70. If you want something a little better, Sony also has a Platinum model for $120.

See at Amazon

RDS Controller case

While boring, a controller case is an important and inexpensive way to look after it when you're traveling. No matter how good your bag is, your controller could easily get damaged during travel, especially the sticks.

For $15 you can get this officially licensed case from RDS that has a thick foam interior with a cutout perfectly designed to hug your DualShock 4.

The hard outer shell will protect against knocks and there's a useful interior pouch to keep your all-important charging cable.

And the logo on the outside looks pretty sweet, too.

See at Amazon

Portable hard drive

At home, you may well have a large, powered hard drive with masses of storage to store your PS4 games on, especially if you have a 500GB console. That's not going to work very well on the road since it's probably pretty big and something else you'll need power for.

A portable USB drive, though, won't be such a hassle. It hooks up over a single USB cable, requires no external power and will slip inside even a small pocket inside your bag. There are plenty to choose from, including branded game drives from Seagate, and a bunch of small drives in various capacities from Western Digital.

See at Amazon