What are the best touchscreen gloves? The ones that keep your hands warm and actually work!
There are still a few weeks left in winter, and that means that using your phone outside is uncomfortable and makes for frigid digits. That is, unless you have some awesome touchscreen gloves that let you use your phone with toasty phalanges.
Not all gloves of this nature work very well, so here are the best of the best to keep you texting even when Jack Frost is nipping at your butt.
- Mujjo double-layered touchscreen gloves
- Agloves
- The North Face ThermoBall Etip
- Glove.ly Classic Touch Screen Glove
- Moshi Digits
- Elma luxury Italian leather gloves
- Women's Gloue gloves
- Nanotips
Mujjo double-layered touchscreen gloves
These dual-layer gloves are Mujjo's response to customers asking for something a bit thicker for colder climes. They added a layer of wool (just like grandma used to do!), so you can now have your phone and keep your hands warm too. For $35, that's not a bad deal at all.
Silicone grips all over the palms of these gloves make sure your phone doesn't slip out of your hands in slippery weather, and Mujjo has made it so that you can use any fingertip, knuckle, and even the palm or heel of your hand. It's almost like you're wearing nothing at all… Nothing at all… Nothing at all!
Agloves
These acrylic gloves have ten-finger functionality, meaning you can use any finger to use your phone, while keeping warm.
They come in black, red, brown, navy, or white and in a few different sizes depending on the color you choose, with pricing starting around $7. These aren't the thickest gloves around and probably won't do the trick when temps drop below zero, but what are you doing standing around long enough to use your phone when it's that cold anyway?
The North Face Etip
As a Canadian, I can attest to The North Face's quality. The Etips are a little on the bulky side for touchscreen gloves, so movement is somewhat difficult, but they work exceptionally well, even in colder weather.
They come in men's and women's sizes and styles, so there's an for everybody, with pricing starting around $40. Pricing starts around $40.
Glove.ly Cozy Touch Screen Glove
Glove.ly Cozy gloves (around $9 to start) let you use any part of your hand to control your phone. They're not for arctic temperatures, but they're warmer than most of the thinner touchscreen gloves you might find.
If your screen gets smudged and dirty, you can use the built-in microfiber label to keep it clean, and magnets hidden under the logo help to make sure you don't lose a glove.
They come in small or medium/large, so make sure you choose the right size.
Moshi Digits
Moshi's gloves are nice and thick and woolly, making them perfect for places where the winter game is strong. The $30 Digits are the Wirecutter's top pick, since they work well while also keeping your hands toasty, and in their testing, they found that the raised rubber lines and dots provide such good grip that they could use their phone one handed.
If you're looking for the best in touchscreen gloves, these may be just that for you. Only available in light gray, but at least it goes with everything?
Elma Italian leather gloves
If you love the luxurious feel of genuine Italian Nappa leather and wouldn't mind only paying $25 for that feeling, then have I got the gloves for you.
These gorgeous gloves come in a few different colors and come lined with either fleece or cashmere (for $10 more). Amazon reviews say that the touchscreen fingers work incredibly well, the gloves fit well, look awesome, and keep your hands nice and toasty. Hell, for $20-$30, you could grab a few pair. Just make sure you choose the right size before checking out.
Women's Gloue gloves
These cashmere-lined gloves come in red and black are just for the ladies. They feature a touchscreen forefinger and thumb and come in red or black, starting at only $14 for the red pair.
The stylish button cuffs with a bit of the lining visible make these really stand out and the price is right to grab both!
Nanotips
Don't feel like buying a brand new pair of gloves? Nanotips makes it so you don't have to. Just paint a coating onto the thumbs and fingertips of your favorite gloves and they become touchscreen gloves.
The efficacy of Nanotips really depends on the what material your gloves are made of, and you may see varying results with different pairs of gloves. Nanotips does make a leather formula and one for fabric/acrylic, so make sure you choose the correct formula. Pricing starts around $17.
Got a favorite?
Do you have a favorite pair of touchscreen gloves? Do you even use them? Let us know in the comments below!
Updated January 2018: Added pricing for each item, removed the 180s Sustain, and added the Elma and Gloue gloves to the list.
There's an interesting concept on Kickstarter - also from Nanotips - right now that enables you to use your current 'favorite' gloves like the Nanotips you listed, but adds the ability to use them for fingerprint unlock with a unique printed fingerprint (with the caveat that if someone were to get hold of your gloves, they could use them to unlock your phone)
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nanotips/taps-touchscreen-sticker-w...
It's a cool idea until you think about the security issues involved. If someone gets your glove and phone they now have access to everything.
True, but whoever took the phone would also have to know that the glove isn't just a normal ordinary glove. I doubt many thieves would even pick up a discarded glove let alone think of using it to unlock a phone!
I've got those Media Devil ones (I think that's what they're called). They work with my Priv's touch sensitive keyboard so I'm happy with them!
I remember how this wasn't a problem with my windows phone, some years ago! 😢
Great review! I have a few pairs of most of these gloves. Interesting that www.urpowered.com gloves were not mentioned here. The UR Powered gloves are my favorite and there technology is what is used in The North Face gloves. I wonder why all the mentioned gloves are knit instead of leather?
I have a pair of leather Glove.ly gloves with merino wool inner lining. They are great to use all winter and people get completely confused when they see me start using my phone with them on.
I recently purchased a pair of Ralph Lauren touch gloves. I hope these hold up better than the cheap stretch gloves I previously owned, which didn't work as well after a few weeks.
Warm gloves are not accurate. Accurate gloves are not warm. But then, are we talking about +5C cold or -15C cold ;)
Simplest, most versatile and cheapest option is passive capacitive stylus. Works with almost every glove or mitten, doesn't need extra sensitive touch and works very well on Pokémon Go :)
A good stylus works with any kind of glove.
If you spend a lot of time outside in the winter playing Ingress, Pokémon, or you're working, ice fishing or hunting, you might want to consider TextPac hand ****. http://www.textpac.com/hunting.html
You don't have to buy a cammo one. If you look hard enough, you can find a black one.
They have an inside slot for hand warmers and enough room for a medium sized battery charger too.
My favorites I've had for now my third winter are John W. Nordstrom's branded UR Powered leather gloves. 100% leather shell with cashmere lining, worked well with my Nexus 5 and Sony Z Compact but are fantastic with my HTC 10 and Pixel XL - perfect touch recognition every time (so I'm sure the touch layer sensors on the newer phones have become better/more glove friendly).
My favorites are the globes with fingers uncovered, that allows fingerprints to unlock
however I miss my Galaxy Note 7 with iris unlock
I bought a pair somewhat like that from a company that started on Kickstarter (Vallerret)... The trick to those is that instead of being permanently uncovered they have a fingertip that flaps back on the index and thumb. They're really photography gloves, and that's why I bought them (really need those fingertips to work dials and physical buttons), but they work pretty well for phone use too.
good advice, I just found some photography gloves
https://www.amazon.com/Freehands-Mens-Stretch-Thinsulate-Gloves/dp/B00BF...
I wish the phones would just come with glove mode again, Samsung and a few others had the feature, could toggle increased sensitivity and use my Note 3 with a regular pair of gloves. Sadly Samsung got rid of the feature when they trimmed down TouchWiz and removed all their "useless gimmicks" in 2015.
Hmm, HTC still has the glove mode. Didn't know Samsung had dropped the feature.
Buy a Physical Keyboard phone and you won't have to worry about the gloves.
Best glove? S-Pen.
I have the Moshi Digits and they are by far the best touchscreen gloves I have had. The entire glove will work on your screen, not just a small part of the index finger and thumb. They are not the warmest by any means, but very convenient.
Stupid sexy Flanders
I have a pair of really nice Lambskin leather gloves from Gilded Age. I got them for $45 but they were part of a package with some other items. They work well, advertised as touchscreen-friendly.