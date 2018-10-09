The 2018 instalment of the Amazon Great Indian Festival is in full swing, and one particular deal caught our eye. The OnePlus 6 is currently on sale for just ₹29,999 ($405), making it a fantastic option. What makes this deal all the more enticing is that OnePlus doesn't usually offer up discounts on its phones.

The OnePlus 6 is one of the best phones for under ₹40,000, and it's a steal at ₹29,999. The phone normally retails for ₹34,999 ($475), and you can avail an additional 10% discount — up to ₹2,000 — if you have an SBI credit or debit card. That brings the cost of the phone down to ₹27,999, and at that price you really shouldn't miss out on the deal. Idea is also rolling out a ₹2,000 cashback that will be spread out over 20 billing cycles.

With the OnePlus 6, you're getting top-notch hardware combined with one of the best third-party software experiences available on Android. OnePlus is one of very few companies that has rolled out the stable Android 9.0 Pie update, introducing a host of new features.

The OnePlus 6T is on the horizon, with the phone set to be unveiled on October 30. The phone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and a larger 3700mAh battery, but it won't come with a headphone jack. So if you've been holding out on the OnePlus 6, now is the time to pick up the phone. The deal is valid until the end of day today, October 10, so hit up the link below to get your hands on the OnePlus 6 for just ₹29,999.

