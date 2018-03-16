It's tempting to rush out and buy a new Galaxy S9. Being a smartphone junky is kind of like that, and having the very latest and the very greatest is like an itch that needs to be scratched. A side effect of this that we see year after year is having like-new phones up for sale and it's possible to take advantage of that to get a great new-to-you phone at about half the price of buying it new. That means right now is the perfect time to buy a used Galaxy S8.





Taking a look at Swappa for the Galaxy S8 will make you smile if you're looking for a phone. Prices are starting around $360 for phones that work perfectly but have a few signs of being used like tiny scratches on the glass and $400 or so will get you an S8 that looks like it's brand new. That's about $350 cheaper than it was when it was brand new and it's difficult to find any differences in a well-kept S8 bought six months ago and one still in the shrink wrap. In many cases, there is still plenty of time left under the original warranty and sellers often offer their own warranty on top of anything you get through PayPal or your Credit Card company.