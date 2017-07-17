What are the best third-party watch bands for Samsung Gear S3?
The Samsung Gear S3 is one of our favorite smartwatches, and a great alternative to many of the Android Wear watches out there. The Gear S3 supports standard 22mm watch bands, making it really easy to upgrade with something new.
Here are a few of the best third-party watch bands to consider once you pick up your brand new Samsung Gear S3!
- ArtStyle nylon strap
- EloBeth Milanese Magnetic Loop Strap
- Rerii leather band
- TRUMiRR Milanese stainless steel band
- Barton silicone band
- Ritche stainless steel watch band
ArtStyle nylon strap
Keep things simple, fun, and functional with the ArtStyle watch band made from a sturdy nylon material and a durable metal buckle! The ArtStyle nylon strap is easily adjustable and is hypoallergenic, making it the perfect band to wear if you have sensitive skin.
The material from this particular band is also breathable and waterproof on top of being extremely comfortable to wear day-to-day.
On top of the ArtStyle's practical design, the watch strap comes in a ton of different, bright colors, including red, blue/yellow, black, black/gray, navy blue, gray, khaki, orange, army green, black/blue, black/green/red, black/gray/blue, black/gray/orange, black/gray/green, black/red for only around $9.
EloBeth Milanese Magnetic Loop Strap
If you're someone who struggles with putting on your Samsung Gear S3 with one hand, or if you simply want a little bit of additional security when you're sporting your S3, then the EloBeth Milanese Magnetic Loop Strap might be a good option to take a peek at.
The strong, magnetic clasp keeps this around-$10 watch band tight around your wrist, and can easily be adjusted to fit almost any wrist type, so if you have especially larger or smaller wrists, this band might be a great option for you.
The EloBeth Milanese Magnetic Loop Strap is made out of a high-end stainless steel that's perfect for day-to-day wear, and if there are any issues with the band, you have an 18-month warranty to fix any issues.
You can pick up the EloBeth Milanese Magnetic Loop Strap in black, gold, rose gold, or silver finishes.
Rerii leather band
There's nothing more simple and stylish than a classic leather watch band, and Rerii nails it with their affordable 22mm leather band that the Samsung Gear S3! Made from a high quality and sturdy yet lightweight and soft leather, the Rerii watch band comes with an easy-to-buckle stainless steel clasp, making it the perfect day-to-day band.
Unlike some other watch straps, the Rerii's design is super simple and void of all logos, so it's perfect for people who want a classic-looking smartwatch accessory.
The Rerii leather band also comes in a number of vibrant, eye-catching colors, like black, brown, coffee, black with white stitching, brown with white stitching, or coffee with white stitching for around $13.
TRUMiRR Milanese stainless steel band
The Milanese look has been a staple with traditional watch designs for decades, so incorporating the TRUMiRR Milanese stainless steel band might be the perfect fit if that's the particular style you're after.
This 22mm watch band is designed with a mesh, woven, stainless steel wire, and is adjustable for a variety of wrist sizes, so you never have to be uncomfortable while sporting your Samsung Gear S3 — and for $21, that's quite the steal!
To attach and detach your watch band, all you need to do is release a small spring bar, minimizing annoying tools. The TRUMiRR may not come in a ton of colors, but it does come in a shiny silver or a clean, classic black design.
Barton silicone band
After garnishing its fair share of positive reviews online and coupled with an easy-release design, vibrant colors, comfortable feel, and much more, the Barton silicone band is a great option to check out while you're customizing your Samsung Gear S3.
The Barton silicone watch band is designed with a textured back, making the slipping and sliding of most smooth silicone bands a thing of the past. The silicone design also makes it a great tool for working out, as you can easily remove and wash it if it starts to look dirty or stink.
To change your watch band, simply turn the band over and flip the switch — no tools are required! You can pick your Barton band from a number of vibrant colors, including black, white, turquoise, forest green, brown, gray, burgundy, yellow, navy blue, orange, peach, dark gray, and baby blue for around $17.
Ritche stainless steel watch band
The Ritche 22mm stainless steel watch band is an affordable, high quality strap that keeps your Samsung Gear S3 looking classic and clean without any clutter or useless accents of other watch bands.
Unlike some other straps, the Ritche cannot be adjusted to fit individual wrists with a simple tightening system; rather, users will have to remove the links near the band's clasps in order to make the stainless steel Samsung Gear S3 accessory smaller. You can pick up this band for around $48.
To remove the Ritche, you will have to use a small tool which comes with the band. The Ritche only comes in one color, silver, but if you're looking for a watch with a similar style in a different color, then we suggest taking a peek at the Vetoo.
Your pick?
Is there a third-party watch band that you think would be perfect for the Samsung Gear S3? Drop a link in the comments with a brief description of why you like it so that others can check it out as well!
Updated July 2017: This list has been updated to include the EloBeth Milanese Magnetic Loop Strap. If you have any additional suggestions, please let us know!
Reader comments
Best Replacement Watch Bands for Samsung Gear S3
I may be slightly biased but SnuG watch bands are your best option!
Our 22mm quick-release bands come in several colors with 3 buckle finish options and we have 4.5 stars on amazon prime! They are also available with FREE WORLDWIDE SHIPPING if you order from Snug watchbands directly.
I wear a Gear S3 Frontier with an Infiland black link style band. It was easy to install, looks great and feels great, and I get a lot of compliments.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01MYM9BA4?tag=androidcentralb-20&ascs...
I miss photos with the articles. Do those want to have to click a link to see what it looks like.
Might want to reload? All of the bands mentioned had nice clear pictures for me
SLG Design straps are really nice. Why is this thread back? Anything new?
https://www.lucrin.com/samsung-galaxy-gear-s3-leather-watch-band.htm
This one from lucrin caught my eye. A colleague bought one recently.
Made in genuine leather. For large wrist, you can choose longer strap length (or shorter). And you get to customize by leather color AND thread color - which gives it an edge.
Anything in the longer spectrum? I have a large wrist, and the band that comes with the watch is stretched to the limit.
I love the Barton watch bands! I have many colors in both the rubber and leather types for my Moto 360 2nd gen. They are high quality and easy on the wallet.
I purchased the V-moro Black stainless steel band from Amazon.
I still think the WIDE BODY straps (originally made for the first Pebble) are fantastic replacements for any standard 22mm band. I've used them on the original Pebble, the Pebble Time and the Zenwatch 2. They work great and are great quality. They are also available in a longer length. That's always a welcome find.
The HAMMER straps are nice as well, but they are silicone only. I prefer a leather band.
http://www.richardtracybrand.com/
No I won't be buying any of them BECAUSE THE SELLER's AT AMAZON DON"T SHIP TO AUSTRALIA!!!!! Well Stuff the lot of you!!!
What about ceramic bands?
The ArtStyle one looks cool, but it also looks like it'll cover the heartrate sensor since it runs between the pins, rather than connecting to both the pins in two pieces.
good point on the nylon strap .. see here http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-53200-19255-0/1?ff3=4&pub=5575095911&t... (no connection to them other than past purchases).. they have some 2 piece nylon straps (military style) that would not cover the sensor..but check whether they would be thin enough to fit between the post and watch body. Note the 2 piece nylon straps miss a key security feature of the single piece nylon strap, which if if one pin holding the watch breaks, the other will still secure the watch for long enough for you to notice. On the two piece strap, if the pin breaks, the watch falls off right away).
EDIT: I see only 24mm on their site but you could ask about 22mm (or find similar elsewhere in a 22 MM).
I like the Rerii and Barton bands, personally.
These will look good on the S3 Classic. Not so much on the Frontier.
If it takes standard straps, have one made! I only paid about £35 for a very thick 22mm leather strap from steveostraps. It's made my moto 360v2 look much better.
Fossil has some nice 22mm straps. I'm using one now on my LG Urbane. Should look good on the Gear S3.
I'm using quite a few different Fossil bands with my Q Marshall
Will there be any watch bands that are magnetic? I have a disability and I have a hard time putting watches on.
Hi, Chris! I'll absolutely find one that's magnetic for you :)
I got this one about 4 weeks ago and absolutely love it.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01M356H2V/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o05_s...
Best looking smart watch to Date. Just wish it wasn't exclusive to Samsung (and I own a samsung)
Pretty sure you can use these with any Android phone.
Yep you can any with 4.4
Posted via my gs7 edge in gold are note 5 the beast
Gear 3 us nice, but I think the Fossil Q Marshall is the best looking. And yes, I know it's all individual preference.
It works with a lot of 'droids, and iPhones too.
I've used it on my iphone 7 plus and currently on my pixel xl.
Disclaimer I'm a Casio watch guy. What about a carbon fiber strap or a composite bracelet similar to my familiar casio models.
The Barton logo is on the inside of the strap.
it doesn't matter for me. For gear s3 metal band, I would recomnend this one:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XT2TQFN/?tag=androidcentralb-20&ascsubtag=U...
Thanks