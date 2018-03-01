If you're looking for style and that elegant, upper-crust feeling, then look no further than Yesoo's magnetic Milanese watch strap. A favorite among our comments section, Yesoo blends elegance and durability together with this watch band. Made of stainless steel, its beautiful Milanese loop pattern won't look out-of-place at a black tie event. Forget fumbling and struggling with buckles to get your watch strapped on. Yesoo's magnetic clasp clicks into place with little effort and stays closed until you decide to take your watch off. Snag it off Amazon for about $19. See at Amazon Barton quick-release band

Getting a silicone band for your Huawei Watch is a great way to make sure you have a band that's durable, lasts, and follows you anywhere. Barton's quick-release bands are just about the best silicone bands you can get because not only are they incredibly easy to put on and take off your watch, but they're inexpensive as well, meaning you can grab a few and switch it up daily! They also have special offers every now and then where you can buy a few for a reduced price (cha-ching!). Barton's bands are washable and waterproof, so no more stink-wrist and no soggy wrists if you get caught in the rain. You have 13 fun colors to choose from to match your style, and these bands will fit most wrists (up to 8 inches around). Pricing starts around $14. See at Amazon Motong leather watch watch band for Huawei watch

Made of beautiful Italian leather, Motong's replacement band lends a touch of European elegance to your Huawei watch. This replacement band has strong fold-over clasp that feels comfortable against your wrist and keeps your watch securely fastened to your wrist. You can release it with a single press of a button, too. Measuring 18mm wide, it is about 6.9 inches long and adjusts to fit most wrists, and pricing starts around $13. See at Amazon FanTEK silicone sports band

Reminiscent of Apple's NIKE Apple Watch band, this quick-release band from FanTEK is perfect for folks who want to give their Huawei Watch a more athletic look or simply want one to wear while they work out. The air holes help keep your wrest drier during the sweatier times, and the eight color options are vibrant and fun. If you're looking for comfort and durability, this is the way to go. Pricing starts at only $10. See at Amazon

TRUMiRR ceramic band

TRUMiRR's ceramic and steel band is reminiscent of Batman's utility belt from "Batman Begins". It's a cool blend of black ceramic and rose gold-plated steel (or there's the less interesting option with steel-colored steel). This one will fit wrists up to 8.7 inches in circumference and you can remove all the links to size it perfectly if you're of the tinier persuasion. The push button clasp makes this easy to undo and put on, and TRUMiRR provides a lifetime warranty for a refund or replacement, should you experience defects. The silver iteration is roughly $23, while the rose gold band goes for about $30. See at Amazon MoKo leather band