Whether you need to replace a broken watch band or you simply want to try a different style of band, you have many choices for your Huawei watch.
We've rounded up a few of the best third-party watch bands available.
- Yesoo magnetic Milanese stainless steel strap
- Barton quick-release band
- Motong leather band
- FanTEK silicone sports band
- TRUMiRR ceramic band
- MoKo leather band
Yesoo magnetic Milanese stainless steel strap
If you're looking for style and that elegant, upper-crust feeling, then look no further than Yesoo's magnetic Milanese watch strap.
A favorite among our comments section, Yesoo blends elegance and durability together with this watch band. Made of stainless steel, its beautiful Milanese loop pattern won't look out-of-place at a black tie event.
Forget fumbling and struggling with buckles to get your watch strapped on. Yesoo's magnetic clasp clicks into place with little effort and stays closed until you decide to take your watch off. Snag it off Amazon for about $19.
Barton quick-release band
Getting a silicone band for your Huawei Watch is a great way to make sure you have a band that's durable, lasts, and follows you anywhere.
Barton's quick-release bands are just about the best silicone bands you can get because not only are they incredibly easy to put on and take off your watch, but they're inexpensive as well, meaning you can grab a few and switch it up daily! They also have special offers every now and then where you can buy a few for a reduced price (cha-ching!).
Barton's bands are washable and waterproof, so no more stink-wrist and no soggy wrists if you get caught in the rain.
You have 13 fun colors to choose from to match your style, and these bands will fit most wrists (up to 8 inches around). Pricing starts around $14.
Motong leather watch watch band for Huawei watch
Made of beautiful Italian leather, Motong's replacement band lends a touch of European elegance to your Huawei watch.
This replacement band has strong fold-over clasp that feels comfortable against your wrist and keeps your watch securely fastened to your wrist. You can release it with a single press of a button, too.
Measuring 18mm wide, it is about 6.9 inches long and adjusts to fit most wrists, and pricing starts around $13.
FanTEK silicone sports band
Reminiscent of Apple's NIKE Apple Watch band, this quick-release band from FanTEK is perfect for folks who want to give their Huawei Watch a more athletic look or simply want one to wear while they work out. The air holes help keep your wrest drier during the sweatier times, and the eight color options are vibrant and fun. If you're looking for comfort and durability, this is the way to go. Pricing starts at only $10.
TRUMiRR ceramic band
TRUMiRR's ceramic and steel band is reminiscent of Batman's utility belt from "Batman Begins". It's a cool blend of black ceramic and rose gold-plated steel (or there's the less interesting option with steel-colored steel). This one will fit wrists up to 8.7 inches in circumference and you can remove all the links to size it perfectly if you're of the tinier persuasion.
The push button clasp makes this easy to undo and put on, and TRUMiRR provides a lifetime warranty for a refund or replacement, should you experience defects. The silver iteration is roughly $23, while the rose gold band goes for about $30.
MoKo leather band
MoKo's leather bands have that classic leather look that's reminiscent of your mom's watch from the 80s. But hey, that crocodile style's back "in" again! The listing says these are genuine leather, but I have a hard time believing that when they're only $11. That being said, they look great, are comfortable, and come in five colors to suit your style. For the price, you might as well pick up a couple and swap 'em out.
What's on your Huawei Watch?
Are you using an awesome third-party band that we missed here? Let us know in the comments below!
Updated February 2018: Overhauled the list to remove the Eagwell, Hadley-Roma (MODE), and Monoy bands, since none of them are available. Updated other selections with pricing information, and added FanTEK, TRUMiRR, and MoKo's bands.