The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are the latest and greatest phones from Samsung. Featuring all the premium specs you'd expect from a top-end flagship device including some of the thinnest bezels around the screen.
It's a really gorgeous phone design that you'll simultaneously want to show off and protect — with an ultra-thin case! Here are your best thin case options!
- Samsung Silicone Cover
- Spigen Thin Fit
- Spigen Air Thin
- Skinit Lite Case
- Peel Super Thin
- FLOVEME Slim Fit Color Changing Case
- Rhinoshield SolidSuit
Samsung Silicone Cover
Samsung offers a minimalist silicone cover for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ that's perfect for those who are proud to rep the Samsung brand. There are four available colors to match the different styles for the S9 (of course) and a soft touch finish providing a comfortable grip. Since it's from Samsung, it includes premium features like a microfiber lining to protect from micro abrasions as the silicone absorbs impacts.
A premium case demand's a premium price — $45 for either the S9 or S9+ model from Samsung, with select styles discounted on Amazon.
Spigen Thin Fit
Cases really can't get much thinner than the Thin Fit case from Spigen.
This case features an ultra-thin polycarbonate back plate with just a little cushion in the corners to help prevent damage if you drop your phone. A case like this will protect against bumps and scratches, but all bets are off if you drop your phone from some height, as there's not much here to absorb the shock of a big drop.
Get yours for just $12. Also available for the Galaxy S9+.
Spigen Air Thin
Spigen says this case features "unbeatable thinness to maintain the feel of the original phone"… so if that Thin Fit case is somehow still too bulky for you, don't sweat it — Spigen's got you covered.
This case is also made from thin and rigid polycarbonate plastic, and is designed to hug your Galaxy S9 or S9+ — you'll barely notice it's there.
Just like the Thin Fit case, these are just $12. Also available for theGalaxy S9+.
Skinit Lite case
Get a thin case that also shows off your favorite sports team, comic book character, or one of hundreds of different styles — all for just $30.
Skinit has partnered with a ton of popular brands to offer a fantastic selection of designs. Or customize and create your own for just $35. These are thin, one-piece cases that snap on easily and offer stylish protection with vivid, colorful designs.
Also available for the Galaxy S9+ starting at $35, or $40 for a custom case
Peel Super Thin
Another case that's barely there, this Super Thin case from Peel is designed to keep the original look of your phone while still protecting it from scratches and drops.
Get yours for $25. Also available for the Galaxy S9+, too.
FLOVEME Slim Fit Color Changing Case
Thin cases don't have to be boring slabs of plastic. Your case can completely revamp the look of your Galaxy S9 with this crazy colorful case from FLOVEME
Call it double colors technology or call it voodoo magic — this case will absolutely turn heads as the color gradually shifts depending on your viewing angle. It's otherwise a minimalist thin case that offers protection against scratches and drops.
Add a new splash of color to your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ for just $14.
Rhinoshield SolidSuit
This case from Rhinoshield is a slim, one-piece shell made with Rhinoshield's signature "ShockSpread" material.
It's quite minimalist but still offers the ruggedness you need to protect against most drops, although the curved edge of the display is exposed so a face-down drop that catches the edge of the table could cause issues. Otherwise, your phone will be well protected by this solid case from a trusted brand.
Available for the Galaxy S9 for $30 in classic black or with a carbon fiber finish.
How thin would you go?
Do you love the look and feel of a thin case? Which one is your go-to? Let us know in the comments!