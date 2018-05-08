Cases really can't get much thinner than the Thin Fit case from Spigen. This case features an ultra-thin polycarbonate back plate with just a little cushion in the corners to help prevent damage if you drop your phone. A case like this will protect against bumps and scratches, but all bets are off if you drop your phone from some height, as there's not much here to absorb the shock of a big drop. Get yours for just $12. Also available for the Galaxy S9+. See at Amazon Spigen Air Thin

Spigen says this case features "unbeatable thinness to maintain the feel of the original phone"… so if that Thin Fit case is somehow still too bulky for you, don't sweat it — Spigen's got you covered. This case is also made from thin and rigid polycarbonate plastic, and is designed to hug your Galaxy S9 or S9+ — you'll barely notice it's there. Just like the Thin Fit case, these are just $12. Also available for theGalaxy S9+.

Get a thin case that also shows off your favorite sports team, comic book character, or one of hundreds of different styles — all for just $30. Skinit has partnered with a ton of popular brands to offer a fantastic selection of designs. Or customize and create your own for just $35. These are thin, one-piece cases that snap on easily and offer stylish protection with vivid, colorful designs. Also available for the Galaxy S9+ starting at $35, or $40 for a custom case

Another case that's barely there, this Super Thin case from Peel is designed to keep the original look of your phone while still protecting it from scratches and drops. Get yours for $25. Also available for the Galaxy S9+, too.

Thin cases don't have to be boring slabs of plastic. Your case can completely revamp the look of your Galaxy S9 with this crazy colorful case from FLOVEME Call it double colors technology or call it voodoo magic — this case will absolutely turn heads as the color gradually shifts depending on your viewing angle. It's otherwise a minimalist thin case that offers protection against scratches and drops. Add a new splash of color to your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ for just $14.