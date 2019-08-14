Best Thin Cases for Note 10+ Android Central 2019
The Galaxy Note 10+ is this year's best Note. It has the best display, biggest battery, and a microSD card slot — something you won't find on the regular Note 10. It's also a very thin phone, and if you want to retain that thinness while also keeping the phone out of harm's way, you'll want to pick up a good thin case. Here are our top recommendations for that!
- Snap-on in a second: Spigen Thin Fit
- All the colors: Anccer Colorful Series
- Military-grade protection: Spigen Liquid Air Armor
- A clear choice: ESR Essential Zero
- Make a statement: TOZO Silicone Gel Case
- Rugged and bulk-free: Encased Thin Armor
Snap-on in a second: Spigen Thin FitStaff pick
Featuring a snap-on design similar to the Anccer case, Spigen's awesome case Thin Fit is made out of scratch-resistant material, has open button cutouts, and works with magnetic car mounts. Definitely one of the best thin cases you can buy!
All the colors: Anccer Colorful Series
Phone after phone, one thin case that stands out above everything else is the Anccer Colorful Series. This snap-on style case fits the Note 10+ like a glove, offers ample daily protection, and comes in a variety of gorgeous colors. Not to mention, it has a price that's hard to beat.
Military-grade protection: Spigen Liquid Air Armor
Despite being one of the thinnest cases in Spigen's lineup, the Liquid Air Armor still manages to offer a surprising level of durability in such a slim profile. It has military-grade protection, shock protection, and is form-fitted with precise button covers and port cutouts.
A clear choice: ESR Essential Zero
Clear cases are always a good choice, especially with a phone that looks as good as the Note 10. The ESR Essential Zero provides the Note 10+ with reliable protection for day-to-day use while still allowing you to see its natural beauty at all times. It's also thin, lightweight, and affordable.
Make a statement: TOZO Silicone Gel Case
If you want a thin case that'll help your Note 10+ really stand out from the crowd, you can't go wrong with the TOZO Silicone Gel Case. Available in black, blue, and this awesome red color, this case features a grippy, lightweight, and durable silicone gel material with 360-degree protection.
Rugged and bulk-free: Encased Thin Armor
Another great thin option for the Note 10+ is the Encased Thin Armor. The design is excellent with a two-tone style on the back, with the majority of the back featuring a unique pattern. The case is drop and scratch-resistant, button covers are precise, and the overall package is incredibly slim.
If we're making some suggestions
While you can't go wrong with any of the cases on this list, the one we'd recommend to most people are the Anccer Colorful Series, which comes in many different hues, and Spigen's excellent Thin Fit, too.
This reliable case gets points for its super thin and lightweight design, ease-of-use, and solid protection. On top of that, we love being able to choose from a large selection of colors to ensure you find something that works for you and your style.
Another good pick is Spigen's Liquid Air Armor. While not as flashy as Anccer's case, this option from Spigen is great if you find yourself wanting military-grade protection in a slim profile. Plus, that geometric pattern on the back is pretty sleek.
