Google made the Pixel 3 beautifully thin, but unfortunately, it also made the Pixel 3 a glass-backed phone, and glass-backed phones need cases before they face the concrete jungles of the real world. Nobody likes a clunky tank of a case, but you can protect your phone without losing that thin feel. There are many cases on the market for the Pixel 3 that are so thin, you'll forget you have a case!
Like totally perfect
Totallee Case
It doesn't get much thinner than Totallee, a casemaker that is 110 percent about making phone cases so totally and completely thin, you'll forget you even put a case on your phone. This 0.02-inch case comes in three styles: Frosted Clear, Solid Black, and a softer Glossy Clear, but it won't be shipping until later this month.
Lightweight companion
Spigen Thin Fit
It's right there in the name: Spigen Thin Fit case. This aptly-named case offers corner protection and just enough lip around the camera and screen to help avoid scratches and scuffs. Just keep in mind that the top and bottom of the case are open and exposed.
Matte magic
Avalri Ultra Thin
This hardshell case wraps around the back and corners of your Google Pixel 3, giving some scuff and scratch protection without any bulk at all. Avalri's ultra-thin case is just 0.03 inches in thickness and comes in black or a beautiful blue.
Like nothing's there
Cimo Slim Grip
There are slim cases, and then there's the Cimo Slim Grip. This is one of the thinnest cases on the market to protect and showcase your Pixel 3. Its translucence lets the Pixel 3's natural beauty shine through one of three cool colors — blue, purple, and white.
Crystal clear
Spigen Liquid Crystal
Eschewing bulkier hard-plastic backs, the Liquid Crystal's flexible TPU is easy to apply and easier to grip. This crystal clear case gives your Google Pixel 3 light protection that is as thin as it is beautiful.
Clearly a good choice
MoKo Clear Case
If you want to show off your new Pixel 3, MoKo's clear case is for you. Its soft TPU material adds grip without covering up the Pixel 3's beauty, and precise cutouts ensure it doesn't get in the way of the charging port, camera, and speakers.
Again, we've love the Totallee case for as long as they've been making cases for Android phones, but if you're looking for a thin case that has a thinner price tag, the Cimo Slim Grip gives lightweight protection without any bulk, and its translucent tints allow you to show off your Pixel 3 while still keeping it safe.
