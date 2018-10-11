The Google Pixel 3 XL is tall, dark, and handsome, so why would you make yours gain weight wearing a thick, bloated case? The Pixel 3 XL's glass back needs protecting, to be sure, but we can protect it without locking it in Fort Knox with cases like the Cimo Slim Grip that give your new phone some extra grip and guard against scuffs and scratches.

The Totallee case is as thin as cases get, but it's also more than double the price of any other case on this list. For a thin case that won't thin your wallet, I recommend grabbing either the Cimo Slim Grip or the Spigen Thin Fit. It's also worth reminding you that while lightweight cases will offer your phone some scuff and scratch protection, don't expect this slim cases to protect your phone from a 2-story fall like a heavy-duty case.

