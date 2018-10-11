The Google Pixel 3 XL is tall, dark, and handsome, so why would you make yours gain weight wearing a thick, bloated case? The Pixel 3 XL's glass back needs protecting, to be sure, but we can protect it without locking it in Fort Knox with cases like the Cimo Slim Grip that give your new phone some extra grip and guard against scuffs and scratches.
Like nothing's there
Cimo Slim Grip
Cimo's Slim Grip is one of the thinner clear cases on the market. Its translucence lets the Pixel branding and two-tone glass shine through one of three cool colors — blue, purple, and clear — while the TPU offers extra grip so you can keep your Pixel 3 XL safely in hand.
Crystal Clear
Spigen Liquid Crystal
Eschewing hard polycarbonate backs that have a tendency to produce oily rainbows on many a clear case, the Liquid Crystal's flexible TPU is easy to apply and easier to grip. This case offers light protection that is as thin as it is beautiful on the Google Pixel 3 XL.
Affordable crystal
MoKo Clear Case
MoKo's clear cases display the Google Pixel 3 XL's beauty to the world with a hard polycarbonate back while a more flexible TPU bumper lets you get the case on and off the phone with ease. Moko's case is a little tougher to get on and off than a pure TPU case, but its hard back offers stability and a good surface for phone grips or card sleeves.
Air cushion corners
TGOOD Slim Grip
Want a thin case but want still want more protection for your Pixel 3 XL and those dreaded corner-drop shatters? TGOOD has your answer with their Slip Grip case, which stays thin and clear and beautiful on the back and sides of the phone where you'll grip it most often while sporting some serious air cushions on the four corners of the case.
Like totally perfect
Totallee Case
It doesn't get much thinner than Totallee's 0.02-inch ultra-thin case. This premium case comes with a premium price and three styles — Frosted Clear, Solid Black, and a softer Glossy Clear — but it won't be shipping until later this month.
Lightweight protection
Spigen Thin Fit
Spigen's Thin Fit wraps around the sides and back of the phone for an open, minimal look. You get corner protection and just enough lip around the camera and screen to help avoid scratches and scuffs.
The Totallee case is as thin as cases get, but it's also more than double the price of any other case on this list. For a thin case that won't thin your wallet, I recommend grabbing either the Cimo Slim Grip or the Spigen Thin Fit. It's also worth reminding you that while lightweight cases will offer your phone some scuff and scratch protection, don't expect this slim cases to protect your phone from a 2-story fall like a heavy-duty case.
