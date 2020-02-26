Best Thin Cases for Galaxy S20 Android Central 2020

Samsung engineers its flagships to be as thin as possible, so why undo all that hard work with some monstrous tank of a case? These are thin cases that can add grip and light protection to your beautiful new Galaxy, whether you prefer thinner hard plastics or more adaptive and flexible silicone models.

Grip and scratch protection

When you get a thin case, these are two of the biggest benefits you'll be looking for, because let's face the facts: you're not going to get the greatest drop protection in a 1mm case. The Spigen Liquid Air has a little shock absorption thanks to air cushions and the TPU makeup of the case, but most thin cases just don't have enough mass to redirect and absorb a drop. That's why the emphasis needs to be on the grip.

Flexible thin cases are always a tiny bit thicker than polycarbonate hard cases, which is why the black Totallee Thin Case tends to be a tiny bit more popular than the clear version, but both are reliable and completely free of any extra branding or markings that could get in between you and your S20.

