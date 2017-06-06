There are plenty of great text messaging apps to choose from, and these are some of our favorites.
Text messaging is a big part of phone use for many people, and while all phones come with native messaging clients, they… they can suck. Some native text messaging apps don't handle MMS the way we'd like. Some native text messaging apps are laid out poorly. Thankfully we have the option to use one of many, many third-party SMS clients — some of which are minimal messaging apps, and others that offer features above and beyond the rest.
Update June 2017: We've added Pulse and Mood, and we've done some much overdue spring- er… summer cleaning.
Textra
A long-time favorite, Textra is a clean-looking SMS app with plenty of features for hardcore users. Textra offers a slew of customization options with various theme colors, notifications, and per-contact settings. Want to make your text messages look like iMessage? Textra can look amazingly like an iPhone. Want to set special colors for texting your boyfriend versus texting your parents? Textra is there to help. There's built-in SMS scheduling, quick replies, improved group messaging, SMS blocking and more.
Android Messages
Android Messages is the rebranded version of Google's Messenger app, and it features a simple interface and plenty of features for the average user without going overboard with bells and whistles. It also supports Google's RCS features, which allow for iMessage or WhatsApp-like features like read receipts and larger file transfers as long as your carrier supports it. If you're just looking for a dependable, simple text messenger that will work well, support RCS, and do MMS right, Android Messages has got you.
Pulse SMS
Pulse SMS is an interesting and very, very customizable text messaging app in its own right, but that's not the real draw for Pulse. No, no, Pulse is a text messaging app that helps bring your text messages to all your other devices, too, from tablets to computers. For users who are chained to a computer all day anyway, Pulse helps you avoid tearing your eyes away from your big, productive screen to your phone, where it's easy to be distracted by notifications that new series are on Netflix, and your lives are refilled on that game you're about to level up on.
Pulse is a paid subscription (or larger one-time fee) for the ability to text from any of your devices, and if you're someone who is texting all the time and wants to use more than just your phone, Pulse will pay for itself quickly. And if that's not what you're after, Pulse is still a top-notch texting app that's easy to navigate.
Mood Messenger
Mood Messenger wants to be a fusion of web messengers and text messengers, and it's certainly a tantalizing idea. If you have enough people who actually use Mood to use it as a WhatsApp alternative, great for you, but for the rest of us, Mood is still worth a look as a solid SMS app with an interesting UI, dedicated themes, and excellent developer support. Mood also had the option for a Quick Compose persistent notification with a user-selected group of contacts so that they can quickly rattle off a quick text without having to go to the full app.
Your favorite?
These are just a few of our favorite text message apps for the Galaxy S6 — but the list doesn't stop there. Apps like Handcent, Evolve, and even Google Hangouts are all viable options as well.
What are some of your favorite text messaging apps for the S6? Hit up the comments and let us know!
Reader comments
Best text messaging apps
REOS message app is excellent. SMS organizer is another one.
I really like Textra, but their lack of RCS support and now lack of DIGITS support is making it every day less appealing :(
Which SMS apps (other than OEM supplied messaging app) work with DIGITS? I stopped using Textra this week because of Digits.
Textra is great. So is Txtr
Never mind. I found the one that works for me and I would have to say that Google Messenger is the best text messenger app, hands down.
I am looking for a text messaging app that will tell me exactly what time a person sends me a text message. For example, when I go to bed. I turn my phone off and when i turn it on. it only shows when I receive it (when I actually turn it on) and not what time the person actually sent it. The last phone I had did that but the current phone I have doesn't do that. Any ideas?
I am usually happy with the Samsung default messaging app, but somehow, T-Mobile took away the delay feature when sendind the text message. This is an important feature especially when I have to use texting for work. I found Textra- great app, BUT this app has no way to leave group messages. Once I receive the important news, I like to get out of the message, as some people do not understand that when they respond- we all receivde their comments.
T-mobile does not know what they changed when they released the S6. They also changed the default contact app. I used to able to check off a box- to only display contacts with phone numbers. I no longer have that option. This is important as I have over 2,000 contacts including emails with several gmail accounts. I need these accounts on my phone and have always had these on my Samsung phones, but do not need to populate my phone contact list unnecessarily.
However, the other phone carriers do. I have verified with Samsung, and Andrioid but they have no suggestions. I recently downloaded Androided the 5.1 update. Any suggestions would be greatly appreaciated. Normally T-mobile provides all that I need in regards with services. Thank you-- Email directly merthal99@gmail.com I am not always on this forum.
Hey great article!
Have you guys checked out the text messaging app, invi?
It's fairly new, but it's definitely got a lot of potential. It allows you to text and browse media at the same time, with their' mini apps'.
Very cool concept! I can watch youtube videos without leaving my texts, or look something up in google real quick
People still use SMS and MMS? I thought everyone nowadays s uses whatsapp, hangout, kik messenger or line messenger. Whatsapp also allows sensing via a PC. It does everything that all SMS apps do and more. No limitation on the size of pictures or videos.
I know I'm about yo get a lot of flack for saying this.. And trust me I don't say it with any easy... But I have recently started using the Verizon Message+ app and let me tell you.. I really love it. Though there desktop and web app need some work, it synchs perfectly from my S6 Edge to my Nvidia Shield Tablet. One of the features which I like most is that I can send/recieve SMS when I'm out of the country once I connect to a WiFi network. They still have some work to make it a better app but I do like where it is headed.
I use Hangouts but I must say that it starts to feel like this is "Samsung Central" rather than "Android Central".;)
I don't see any differences between the Galaxy S 6 and other devices that make it more appropriate to label articles about apps with "Best [app for purpose X] for the Galaxy S 6". It feels like this brand has gotten too much attention lately....
Definitely love Textra the most. It's smooth, clean, functional, and easy to use.
HANDCENT ! enough said.
EvolveSMS hands down!! Great dev support and great theme community
I used Handcent for years until all of a sudden it became flaky and decided to stop/or intermittently send messages, sometimes delaying the sending by several hours, if sending at all. Lots of the same complaints from users in the Google Play store. Don't know if it's been fixed, or not, but I've been using the default Messages app on my M7, and trying out Google Messenger.
I was all about Google Messenger up until the app started choking on MMS/group messages. Now I'm a die-hard Textra fan. Smooth, simple, customisable, reliable.
I may give Hello a look just for that simplified UI.
I like to to google search an image quickly to use in a message and copy/paste directly into text box..cant do that with any of these alternatives, only with the stock msg app on the S4..
Chomp all the way...Since my Droid Incredible the only one I use....
I don't text very much. But Chomp SMS meets my needs well when I do.
Love Textra and all it does apart from using Inmobi to hijack my Play Store and deliver ads. Why not letting me pay? I would happily do for an app like this.
Since last time I tried it seems like they added an in app purchase that removes adds. Will give it another try. :)
Thanks AC for reminding me about it.
I wish one day, I'll find that site that tracks my favorite apps and their changes. (all in one place)
Handscent for me. I have used Textra and it's good but keep going back to Handscent.
I've tried all of the above (textra is the best) but I really like the Samsung messaging app ever since my phone upgraded to lollipop.
Using Textra right now, have been for about 4 months.
Textra all day.....the
best hands down
To all you people complaining about Android Central and the flood of Samsung S6 articles. Have any of you considered that just maybe Android Central is trolling you guys? Anybody with a brain knows that just mentioning Samsung in an article will stir some heated (sometimes ugly) conversation. I seriously think Android Central is exploiting people (I can't say I blame them either) who are dumb enough to engage in "Samsung sucks" type arguments. If this is true I want to thank Android Central for conducting a "draw Mohammad"-like operation in order to draw out the lunatics.
It shouldn't though. Samsung is a great brand and their mobile devices have come a long way. I don't even use Samsung because they're just a little too expensive, but I can respect their products.
Exactly. My favorite thing about Samsung phones is the excellent camera that comes loaded in them. That alone is a great selling point.
Your right. Especially someone who is new to Android in general.
Yep, this is exactly the strategy. We aren't trying to troll or flamebait anybody.
Hangouts!
+1
Google Messenger for sure. Really wish hangouts looked more like this.
Messenger fits the bill for me on my Nexus 6.
When and if Texra stops duplicating the operating system's SMS message database, I'll start using it again. Other apps hook right into the system's DB. Not a big deal if you have a small SMS database.
is there any reason there's general articles posted for "best texting app" and "best launchers" and then almost identical articles for "best alternative texting app for s6" and "best launcher for s6"? seems kind of redundant and pointless. it's not like only some of these apps are working on modern phones - they all function 100% identically from phone to phone. the best launchers on the s6 are the same as those on any other phone from 2014 and 2015.
I'm more than happy with Textra :)
whatever happened to handcent? do people still use it?
Handcent was always my favorite, guess it's not as popular as it once was.
The problem specifically with the S6 is if you use anything other than the stock app the Gear watches do not give you reply functionality.
Just the S6? Another article for "something for the S6" that in fact applies to nearly all android phones.
This S6 advertising is getting old. Shame as I love this site, so informative and interesting, but getting a bit 'selly'.
Here come the fanboys slating me for writing this...
I was a huge fan of Go SMS Pro... I loved how easy it was to theme and tweak. I used it religiously on my S4. When I got my Moto X I tried it's default app for awhile... not bad, it did what I needed it to do. Now I am on a Galaxy S6 Edge and figured I would try something new yet again. Currently using Textra and I am torn between it and going back to Go SMS Pro. I will use Textra for a month or two to ultimately decide. So far it's nice and very clean. I haven't gotten deep into the features, but one of the things I liked about Go SMS Pro was the phone icon in the top to quick dial the person you are texting. I haven't seen this in Textra yet... but as I said, I haven't messed with all of the settings so that might be possible. My vote would be too close to call though between Textra and Go SMS Pro.
Tap the icon in the upper right corner. You can easily tap to dial any of the individuals in your conversation there.
awesome. thanks for the tip! I think Textra now wins out over Go SMS Pro :)
Gonna restate my comment from the other day, I've never seen a such a generic subject for any other phone. The best text messaging app for the s6 is the same as any other phone. All these options are available for other phones.
I just posted a similar comment. Samsung must pay these guys well for all this S6 "news"...
It was explained in another thread and it isn't Samsung paying them, it is the ad revenue it will generate for noobs
has anyone tried bittorrent's new messaging app Bleep? what do you think of it?
Now we're just waiting on the "Best Facebook app for the Samsung Galaxy S6", "Best Twitter app for the Samsung Galaxy S6", "Best Instagram app for the Samsung Galaxy S6", and "Best (every other app that also works on any other phone) app for the Samsung Galaxy S6" articles and we'll be all set!!...
+1
Love Textra!
I think just for the simple use of SMS the Samsung default messaging app is quite nice. Its pretty simple in the UI and features but does offer a nice quicky reply option. Its also nice to have a SMS converstation open with a contact and be able to put the phone to your ear and instantly dial that contact.
Yes, the default messaging app on my Note 4 was pretty good. I don't recall why I tried Material Messaging, but I'm glad I did. I like the material design and various options available in that app. It looks really nice, especially when you set it for full-width messages. And the developer is very active and responds to suggestions. I was getting multiple updates per day for a while, though it seems to have settled down now.
I use Material Messaging. It's very nice.
I love textra!
ChompSMS -- It was the first message app from the Textra dev :D.
Just curious, did he abandon it after textra
No, Chomp still gets updates too (last one was less than a month ago).
He did not. I still get updates :).
I never comment on articles, but I am really confused. I use Hangouts. It's amazing, with the chrome extension for all my computers and the app on all my devices, I never miss a text. I've made sure that all the people I talk to (99% of the people I text) have it also, so I never have to be in cell range to text. It even works in other counties on WiFi. So, why would I use any of the above? I just don't understand the advantage. Also, hangouts was syncs with gmail, which means I can go to a new phone and all my hangouts will transfer. I can see the argument that hangouts doesn't have customization, but what are the other reasons people are using other apps?
Most people on these types of forums find something they really like and don't change. Also, customization is huge to a lot of people. And Hangouts didn't work the way it should have when it first came out. Now that it allows for choosing carrier or Google Voice number to text without going into settings I've been using it on my OnePlus exclusively plus I can have make ringtones for contacts which is all the customization that I need.
Go? How about "No". All of their products are just spamware, containing tons of upsells and with crappy performance. No one should ever download anything from Go.
Go products have been slimmed down a LOT from the old Go bloat-filled apps. The Launcher is much cleaner and the GoSMS has been simplified. I use Go. I've been using it for years because there is no other launcher or SMS app with the theme support that Go products have. I like to theme. Plus, I've always paid for the Premium versions - no bloat, no ads.
The last time I used Go's launcher and SMS apps, even the paid versions had upsell crap in them. It's nice hear that they may finally be figuring it out.
I use GoSMS as well on my Nexus 5, its works wonderfully. I like to theme my messaging app to match my UI, and I love the pop up messaging add on you can download with it. I almost have it looking like Hangouts! They got rid of the bloat and upsells, especially with the paid version you experience almost none of this - save for purchasable themes.
GoSMS is a steaming pile of crap. It was a GREAT app before the newest version, where they basically removed all the useful features and replaced them with themes you can buy. Considering I actually BOUGHT the app, I'm pretty pissed off that they removed all the features I paid for.
Textra, no contest.
Except for MySMS. Try it for a week https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mysms.android.sms
Batman uses a Nexus and Hello Kitty likes TouchWiz.
Go sms all day. App does it all. Great customization, easy to use, useful features, private box, etc etc
These are a must for people on Vodafone that have to combat the RCS which has Hijacked the stock App
Are either of those app able to do Google Voice SMS, like hangouts does?
Do all of these work with Android Wear? Text notifications and voice texts are the biggest features for me on my 360.
I've tried them all and always end up going back to Textra. It's by far the best, in my opinion.
Do any of these support hangouts messages?
Been a happy Chomp user on my Note3 for awhile now...
I love the complete colour customization of Chomp SMS. The timed text message feature is handy too.
I really like Chomp too love being able to customize almost everything. Wish they would add a little more material like FAB like textra just leave all the customizing which goes a bit further than textra
I prefer the free Message+ app from Verizon as it syncs with everything, I can text from my laptop and I can text from my phone on airplane mode via wifi too. It's the only texting app I've used since it launched. It's the only Verizon app I don't get rid off.
I agree. As much hate as Verizon bloat gets, this is one really useful app. I wish it was a little faster/smoother, as I prefer Textra's "feel" more, but the functionality in Verizon's app is great.
MySMS. Feel of Textra and has PC and tablet app support. It's a sleeper hit underdog that deserves more credit. Even has swipe to delete
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mysms.android.sms
Batman uses a Nexus and Hello Kitty likes TouchWiz.
Does is sync with a tablet? I have the LG gpad and I am looking to be able to sync to all devices
Evolve SMS is my favorite by far.
I've been using this since I had the Moto X prior. I love the reply in a pop up window feature
Try MySMS. Way more simpler, smarter designed, especially when it comes to customization. Pop up is also fantastic.
Batman uses a Nexus and Hello Kitty likes TouchWiz.
No Hangouts?! Am I seriously the only one that uses it??
I use it as well, I love it. I've told a bunch of people I know about it but none of them like it. To each their own I guess, that's the beauty of Android.
And +1 to the comment above about this article being S6 specific, there's no reason for that, any of these would work on virtually any Android device. Someone who just started out on Android might not know that so the title could be very confusing to them. I expect more from AC.
I agree with you about the S6 snuff but you have to appeal to the average consumer. "Oh hey I have that new phone, these are for it, GREAT!"
I also use it and love it. Makes everything easy having all messages in one location.
Hangouts is fugly. I use Airdroid to message from the desktop, which I prefer to that ever-present hangouts icon.
I also use it. Its useful, since I text some people through Google Voice, some with my carrier number, and some people get my actual Hangout Messages. Oh, and I can call through WiFi with Google Voice.
+1 for Hangouts
Hangouts FTW!
Why are all these Best of articles titled "for Galaxy S6"? You do know that the average consumer may not understand that these work on nearly ALL Android devices, not just the S6? As a "leader" in Android news, it would be nice if you guys would not encourage confusion and "fragmentation". Why not just call these articles "Best ____ for Android"?
$am$ung wouldn't like that.
Probably because many new S6 owners are googling "best SMS app for S6" or "how to move iPhone music to S6". AC is just hopping on the S6 train.
It's simple more clicks to page. When the LG G4 hits stores it will be same title but with LG G4 in it.
Yep. SEO 101
"The average consumer may not understand that these work on nearly ALL Android devices"
Exactly, and that dictates how they'll be searching for information. We can't help those people if they can't discover our content. Even when they do, the goal of their search and our content isn't to answer "what is Android". It's whatever they were Googling (in this case SMS apps).
We have lots of "Best ____ for Android" stories already, but the S6 is high enough profile to warrant dedicated attention. Even if the actual content differs little between those two posts, it doesn't matter much to someone landing out of Google that we've written generally about this stuff before. What matters is that they found the information they're looking for and the headline plays no small part in that process.
So to be clear, you are only going to do this for the number 1 selling android device, these lists won't be duplicated for #2,#3, or #4 Or will we be seeing G4, MotoX, M9?
Regardless...this is just cheesy, I expect more from Android Central. I can get that kind of fluff from the Huntington Post or IBTimes.
Posted via the Android Central App
As it stands, I don't think we'll have as many articles like these for the G4, M9, or Moto X. There's still plenty of stories we do specifically for those devices, mind you.
Exactly. They could put a comma in the title that says "or pretty much any recent Android"
Batman uses a Nexus and Hello Kitty likes TouchWiz.
I use Textra as well. It's basically like Messenger but has some great customization. Dark mode is the number one thing i like. I also really like that I can have it automatically save MMS pictures to my phone.
been LOVING messenger but this sounds like the perfect combo for me. really just want the messenger app.... but dark. lol
Why, oh WHY doesn't anyone ever recommend mysms? It's amazing.
It actually syncs my texts to other devices. I have it on my tablet and I have the Windows 8 app on my laptop. I get notified on whatever device I'm using and I can respond from there, no need to keep picking up my phone. When I check a message on any of my devices, the notification is cleared on all other devices.
It's free (there's a premium version with some stuff that I don't need), no ads, and customizable (themes, colours, etc.).
Seriously, give it a go.
I've never heard of this. It's exactly what I've been looking for!! Thanks.
I thought mysms was okay, but it failed to send an MMS once, and then weeks later the recipient got 300+ copies of that message (after I had already uninstalled the app, no less).
I've been using it for probably a month now (I think), and I haven't had a single issue.
That sucks, but I can't imagine it's common!
Exactly. I've been wondering that forever. I always mention it when I see these list and you're the first person I've personally seen mention it over the last year on AC. MySMS is awesome, especially if you want to get same time texts on your Wi-Fi tablet or PC as well. Has basically the same amount of simple options as Textra, yet is more customizable than Textra when it comes to background colors. (Textra only has 3 background colors while MySMS is infinite in color as each preset can be even further customized by tapping the edit pen) . It also has the best and most useful lollipop popup notification hands down and it's nice that when you switch devices you can load all your conversions right to your new device easy as pie. The devs are also really open to suggestions.
Batman uses a Nexus and Hello Kitty likes TouchWiz.
Thank you! I feel like a crazy person always ranting about it, but I just don't understand how mysms isn't the most recommended sms app, nevermind not even getting mentioned...
I gave it a go after reading your recommendation here. This app is what I've been waiting for! Now I can send and reply to texts from Chrome, my tablet and my other phones. (Yes, I enrolled in premium subs). It's all synced. Once I read the text on a device, mysms marks it as read on my phone. My life is better now :) Thank you, sir!
Awesome, you're welcome! Spread the word, haha.
Textra is the best hands down.
I've always used the stock messaging app until I tried Textra. Beautiful and functional. Well worth the ad free 99 cents.
I love textra. I used it for a little over 2 years then I found out I had to pay for it. Since then, I've tried a few other sms apps but I think I would have to agree with you Textra is worth the money you pay for it
Oh ok so y r there so many but so little heard about
