If you're going to bother getting a screen protector for your Galaxy Tab S3, then you'll want to go with tempered glass. If it cracks or chips, it won't turn into sharp, scratchy shards of death; it'll become blunt bits, so your screen will stay pristine. That being said, tempered glass is very strong, so you'd be hard-pressed to mess it up without much force. Here are the best tempered glass screen protectors for your Galaxy Tab S3. Pleson

Supershieldz

Yoozon

Spigen

IQ Shield

Sparin Pleson

Pleson's $30 tempered glass screen protector for the Tab S3 is made to fit perfectly. Its precise laser cut means that your whole screen is protected — no more, no less. Pleson glass features an oleophobic (oil-resistant) and hydrophobic (water-resistant) coating, as well as a surface that repels dirt and dust, so you shouldn't see fingerprints and if water hits your screen, it'll just bead and roll off. Pleson offers a lifetime warranty, so if anything goes wrong (within reason), you'll receive a replacement. See at Amazon

Supershieldz

Supershieldz is an old standby for tempered glass screen protectors. It makes quality protectors that are perfectly clear and maintain all the touch sensitivity you'd want and expect from a quality tempered glass screen protector. Like all great protectors, Supershieldz features and anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint coating, so you won't have to constantly wipe your screen with your shirt. Supershieldz Amazon ad says the protector fits the Tab S2, but it will also definitely fit your Galaxy Tab S3. For $8, I won't complain. See at Amazon

Yoozon

Yoozon's tempered glass screen protector is Amazon's current number one new release for the Galaxy Tab S3. It's 0.33mm thick, which makes for optimal clarity and full touch sensitivity, and like any great tempered glass screen protector, it's laser cut, so it fits your Tab S3 precisely. Yoozon offers a two-pack for $12, and you get a lifetime replacement or refund warranty. See at Amazon

Spigen

Spigen makes great phone cases and that has translated well to tempered glass screen protectors. This two-pack is only about $15 and it features a dust-resistant and oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprints and keep your Tab S3's screen nice, clean, and pristine. This protector features rounded edges, which is perfect if you like to keep your Galaxy Tab S3 in a case. See at Amazon

IQ Shield

IQ Shield is known for making excellent screen protectors, and this tempered glass protector for your Galaxy Tab S3 keep with tradition in reliable fashion. IQ Shield promises almost 100% clarity and perfect touch sensitivity, so once you install it, you shouldn't even notice it's there. IQ Shields are made from ballistic tempered glass, which is very resistant to impact, so it's difficult to shatter, meaning your screen stays protected and in one piece. Check it out for about $9. See at Amazon

Sparin