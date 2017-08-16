The Moto E4 may not be an expensive phone, but it's still worth a lot to you. Make sure its screen stays scuff-free!

The Moto E4 is a pretty new phone, but it only takes a second for it to drop out of a pocket and shatter into a million pieces. Don't mean to scare you, but it's the truth! And while a replacement can cost as little as $70 from Verizon, or $100 from Amazon, it doesn't make the experience any less traumatic.

What you want in this situation is a high-quality tempered glass screen protector, which, when attached properly to a phone's screen, adds both an improved touch surface and a layer between you and a broken screen.

The Moto E4 has only been out for a little while, but here are the best tempered glass protectors we've found so far.

Sparin Moto E4 Screen Protector

This two-pack of Sparin protectors has a nearly perfect rating, and for good reason: Sparin is a well-known and reliable company, whose cutouts are precise and of high quality.

Like all good screen protectors, Sparin's has a hardness rating of 9H, and while that number is up for debate, it says that keys, coins, and other metals won't do much damage. Of course, a hard glass sheet doesn't prevent cracks and breaks, but that's the whole point — if this one breaks, you can replace it.

You can find a two-pack of Sparin's Moto E4 screen protectors for $7.99.

Supershieldz Moto E4 Screen Protector

If you're looking for a great two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors, Supershieldz is a reliable brand that has been proven time and time again.

Like Sparin's options, the $6.99 Supershieldz pack offers 9H hardness, along with an easy, dry installation process that doesn't leave bubbles. Like all good screen protectors, Supershieldz's is anti-fingerprint and hydrophobic, so water just wicks off without affecting performance.

And there's a lifetime warranty so if the protector breaks or malfunctions for reasons that aren't user-related, it can be replaced.

If you want something a bit more robust and color-matching, Supershieldz is the only company amongst our picks that offers a black, "full-cover" option for the Moto E4, covering all of the cutouts and the fingerprint sensor.

Wimaha Moto E4 Screen Protector

This is becoming a trend now, but the Wimaha two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for the Moto E4 provides 99% clarity and 9H hardness, with an easy installation that doesn't require water.

At $7.99, Wimaha's option is an affordable choice, especially since it offers a 100% risk-free trial — customers can call in to get a refund if they're not satisfied. Wimaha also says that its protectors offer a 2.5D "round edge" to "avoid chipped and sharp sides."

Each set comes with a full set of instructions, along with wet and dry wipes, dust absorbers, guide stickers and more.

