The taller the phone, the longer the screen — protect it!

Your LG G6's screen is extra long, so there's more to get scratched and scuffed. A tempered glass screen protector is the perfect way to keep the most important part of your phone safe and blemish-free. Here are the best you can buy.

Yootech

Yootech's two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors is a great value for around $8. Yootech guarantees bubble-free installation and promises 99.9% clarity, meaning you shouldn't notice the protector on your screen at all. It also won't mess with touch sensitivity, which is awesome because you don't want to have to reach your thumb all the way up your phone twice.

Omoton

Omoton's tempered glass screen protectors are always highly rated on Amazon, and that's because they're easy to install and reliable. And for $7 for a two-pack, you really can't go wrong. These protectors are scratch-resistant and feature a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to repel water and fingerprints.

Spigen

Spigen, maker of fine phone cases, makes a great tempered glass screen protector for your LG G6. This is a two-pack of case-friendly tempered glass screen protectors for $8 that leave a little room around the edges so that you can, presumably, pop a Spigen case on your phone without worrying about it peeling up at the edges (other cases will still work, of course)q.

Spigen's protectors get a lifetime replacement warrant, so if anything goes wrong, let them know and they'll send you a new one.

Supershieldz

If you're looking for the best value, then the Supershieldz three-pack is where it's at — only $8. These protectors also come with a hydrophobic/oleophobic coating, so water will bead and roll off and you shouldn't have to constantly be wiping your screen with your shirt to get the fingerprints off.

Got a favorite?

Tell us about it in the comments below.