The taller the phone, the longer the screen — protect it!
Your LG G6's screen is extra long, so there's more to get scratched and scuffed. A tempered glass screen protector is the perfect way to keep the most important part of your phone safe and blemish-free. Here are the best you can buy.
Yootech
Yootech's two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors is a great value for around $8. Yootech guarantees bubble-free installation and promises 99.9% clarity, meaning you shouldn't notice the protector on your screen at all. It also won't mess with touch sensitivity, which is awesome because you don't want to have to reach your thumb all the way up your phone twice.
Omoton
Omoton's tempered glass screen protectors are always highly rated on Amazon, and that's because they're easy to install and reliable. And for $7 for a two-pack, you really can't go wrong. These protectors are scratch-resistant and feature a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to repel water and fingerprints.
Spigen
Spigen, maker of fine phone cases, makes a great tempered glass screen protector for your LG G6. This is a two-pack of case-friendly tempered glass screen protectors for $8 that leave a little room around the edges so that you can, presumably, pop a Spigen case on your phone without worrying about it peeling up at the edges (other cases will still work, of course)q.
Spigen's protectors get a lifetime replacement warrant, so if anything goes wrong, let them know and they'll send you a new one.
Supershieldz
If you're looking for the best value, then the Supershieldz three-pack is where it's at — only $8. These protectors also come with a hydrophobic/oleophobic coating, so water will bead and roll off and you shouldn't have to constantly be wiping your screen with your shirt to get the fingerprints off.
Got a favorite?
Tell us about it in the comments below.
Updated July 2017: These are still your best options for keeping your LG G6's screen scratch-free.
LG G6
- LG G6 review!
- LG G6 specs
- LG G6 vs. Google Pixel: The two best cameras right now
- Everything you need to know about the G6's cameras
- LG forums
Reader comments
Best Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for LG G6
Can vouch for the Yootech. Easy install and precise cut. Nice and clear.
I love the Yootech as well [URL="1"]1[/URL]
Another company that I've been using for years is Skinomi. They provide a lifetime warranty also. The customer service is nice too. They only ask for a picture of the broken Screen protector in an email and they send you another one free with fast shipping.
I'm a big fan of iCarez! Good quality protectors that I've never had an issue with when applying. They also have great customer service with their warranty replacement.
I got the Xtreme guards for mine but I sent the phone back because it wouldn't hold a signal.
My thing is why would you suggest a tempered glass screen protector for the LG G6 when you guys are completely pushing the Samsung Galaxy S8. I'm not mad or disappointed at all, I just feel if your pushing the S8, give them the information that they need for glass screen protectors. The G6 is a flat screen so finding a glass screen protector for it won't be hard to do. So i believe this article was a waist of your time.
I have the yootech and it's a great choice. I especially like how the top cutouts are shaped to fit, better than the others imo.
I've been rocking the film that came on the front out of the box lol.
...Works well so far, since launch.