As usual, the curved screen of the Google Pixel makes finding a tempered glass screen protector that much harder.

Looking to keep your Pixel's screen in pristine condition? A tempered glass screen protector is your best bet. The problem is, like so many newer phones these days, the Pixel has a slightly curved screen around the edges which is less than ideal and can result in the dreaded halo effect.

It's been a point of discussion in the forums, with the consensus being that the following screen protectors are your best bets. It's also worth considering pairing your screen protector with a quality case, which will add another layer of protection and help cover a bit around the curved portion of the screen.

Mr Shield [3-pack]

Mr Shield offers the best value for Pixel screen protectors — you can get this 3-pack for under $10. When properly installed this screen protector will like up with the actual screen of the phone but leave the curved bevel along the side and edges exposes. That's where a case will come in handy to provide protection in those vulnerable areas.

These screen protectors feature a cutout around the front-facing camera and ear speaker and come with everything you need to get a clean and dust-free installation the first time — though if you mess it up you've got two more fresh attempts.

Supershieldz [2-pack]

Supershieldz is another trusted brand for tempered glass screen protectors, and it offers a 2-pack for the Google Pixel. Similar to Mr Shield's offerings, these screen protectors feature cutouts along the top for the front-facing camera and ear speaker.

Again, because the screen is curved and the tempered glass is flat, this won't provide the ideal edge-to-edge protection, but it will protect against direct impacts to the screen and also features an oleophobic coating to help keep fingerprints from smudging up your screen.

Orzly Pro-Fit

The Orzly Pro-Fit screen protector offers really good protection with a trim around the screen that's available in either black or white to fit the style of your phone, so if you've been looking for edge-to-edge protection this is your best shot.

However, to get that full protection requires a dot matrix grid that may be hardly noticeable to some and extremely distracting to others. Users have also reported that this screen protector is a fingerprint magnet so you may need to carry around a microfibre cloth to keep your screen protected and smudge-free. Either way, if full-screen protection is what you're after, it's worth giving it a try.

Spigen [2-pack]

Spigen actually offers a full line of tempered glass screen protectors for the Google Pixel, which are all case friendly. That's good news, because of Spigen also makes some really great cases. It offers a 2-pack of crystal clear tempered glass screen protectors that come with everything you need for a clean install. If you've had difficulties installing a screen protector before it can be really handy to have that second screen protector if you need a second go at it.

Alternatively, Spigen also sells single screen protectors with trim around the screen (very similar to the Orzly screen protector) available in black and white. It aims to offer true edge-to-edge protection and are also worth considering if that's exactly what you're after.

What's your take?

Do you use a screen protector on your Pixel? Got an opinion on one we've featured here? Let us know in the comments!