What are the best tempered glass screen protectors for the Pixel 2?

The Google Pixel 2 is almost here, which means it's time to consider an essential accessory for protecting your screen. Tempered glass screen protectors are your best option for protecting your phone's screen from drop damage and general wear and tear. And chances are you will see some wear over time.

There's a good number of companies releasing tempered glass screen protectors, but few are currently available for purchase. Case in point, Google has a Power Support tempered glass screen protector listed on the Google Store, but it isn't yet available for purchase.

It's the same case for a number of good options out there, but if you're looking to have your screen protector on-hand when your phone arrives here are your best bets so far!

Vigeer Tempered Glass Screen Protector [2-pack]

We'll start out with a great value pack, which gives you two screen protectors for just $7.99.

Vigeer has opted for cutouts around the front-facing speakers at the top and bottom, which will leave those bits of the screen exposed. But otherwise this screen protector will cover the entire flat portion of the screen (damn those curved edges!) and should be fully compatible with cases.

The kit comes with two protectors along with a microfiber cleaning cloth, an alcohol wipe pad, and some dust removal stickers to ensure you get a clean installation.

See at Amazon

MP-MALL Tempered Glass Screen Protector [2-pack]

The MP-MALL screen protector kit comes with two in the box that both feature a black border that matches the bezel around the Pixel 2's screen, along with precise cutouts around the front-facing speakers and camera.

The kit includes everything you'll need to ensure a clean installation the first time, and the design should make it easier to find the perfect fit around the display.

Get yours for just $11.99 with the confidence in knowing that this product is backed by a no-hassle lifetime replacement warranty.

See at Amazon

ZeKing Tempered Glass Screen Protector [2-pack]

If you like the price of the Vigeer option but don't like leaving the top and bottom edges of your phone exposed, ZeKing's screen protector i for you. Opting to provide precise cutouts around the front-facing speakers instead, this two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors will offers good protection for the entirety of the display up to the curved edge of the screen glass.

It's a basic kit but includes all the standard features including an oleophobic coating for fingerprints along with alcohol wipes for a clean installation. At just $6.99, you aren't likely to find a better deal on a tempered glass screen protector.

See at Amazon

Zagg InvisiShield Glass+ Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Zagg is a trusted name in phone accessories, and especially screen protectors. They're one of the few premium brands to already be selling a tempered glass screen protector for the Pixel 2.

The InvisiShield Glass+ provides ample impact protection for your screen and is designed to withstand shattering itself. If it does, you can count on Zagg's limited lifetime warranty in which they'll replace the screen protector if it gets worn or damaged for as long as you own the phone (you only pay shipping and handling costs).

It's also smudge- and scratch-resistant, too, so it will hold up nicely to daily wear and tear — and you wouldn't expect any less from a product that costs $39.99.

See at Zagg

amFilm Pixel 2 XL Tempered Glass Screen Protector

One of the few options available for the Pixel 2 XL, this tempered glass screen protector from amFilm should do the trick. It's been specifically designed for the larger model and claims to offer edge-to-edge protection. The glass has a black trim around the perimeter of the curved corner display, and notches cut out of the top and bottom to accomodate the front-facing speakers.

This is a case-friendly screen protector that features an invisible dot matrix to simulate fingerprint contact most accurately. It also has an olophobic coating to prevent fingerprints which is always important.

There may be cheaper options to come, but for $14.99 you'll get everything you'll need to ensure a clean installation and quality protection for your new phone.

See at Amazon

Which screen protectors do you trust?

Are you going to grab something off our list? Eyeing a different brand? Let us know in the comments!