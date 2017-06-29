How can you best keep your KEYone's screen protected?

The BlackBerry KEYone has less screen to protect than other phones, but it's still worth keeping it safe from scratches and drop damage with a tempered glass screen protector.

If you've spent some time with the KEYone, you'll know that the screen has a curve at the edge, which is never good news for tempered glass screen protectors. There's also a limited offering at this point, but we've rounded up the best options as recommended in the CrackBerry KEYone Forum and from reputable brands on Amazon.

Brotect AirGlass screen protector

This recommendation came from the CrackBerry Forums, and is deceptively thin. Brotect claims its AirGlass line of screen protectors is thinner and lighter than ever before while still offering strong anti-scratch hardness. Do note that does not curve around the edges of the KEYone screen.

Now, Brotech claims their protector is the thinnest glass screen protector — so much so that it flexes like crazy. This has lead do some people to claim they're offering a plastic film screen protector, so Brotect has this video showing what happens when you snap one in half. They include an extra cutout of glass with the screen protector as a sample which you can test for yourself.

By the way, if you're in the hunt for KEYone accessories, the CrackBerry forums have an ongoing thread on that very topic)

See at Amazon

J&D Tempered Glass Screen Protector [3-pack]

Looking for more than one screen protector… you know, just in case? Consider this offering from J&D which includes three tempered glass screen protectors for your KEYone. Each is precisely cut to cover to the edge of the screen with some room around the curved edge for case compatibility.

The dimensions and design of the KEYone sure made it pretty easy for accessory makers — all it needs is a rectangular slab of glass with no cutouts needed for the camera or speakers. So really how could it go wrong?

See at Amazon

Skinomi Tech Glass

You can pre-order a 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors on the Skinomi website, which will be available on July 15. Three is always better than one, especially at only $8 for the pack. Skinomi also offers a 30-day money back guarantee if you through its website, so if you're unsatisfied with the fit or quality you can send it back — just be sure to hold onto the original packaging.

Meanwhile, if you're OK with a film screen protector, Skinomi offers it's TechSkin Carbon Fiber full body skin that might be enticing to some, which also ships with a film screen protector. Might be an option to consider as we wait for more tempered glass options to hit the market.

See at Skinomi

Keep it protected

Do you strictly stick to tempered glass to keep your phone's screen protected? Got any other recommendations to offer? Drop a line in the comments!