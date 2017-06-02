Protect your new Amazon Fire 7 tablet with a tempered glass screen protector.

Amazon has refreshed its line of Fire tablets, delivering a lighter and thinner tablet than its predecessor with Alexa built right into the OS. It's a compelling option at $50, and that means you should have some money left over to spend on accessories to keep your new device protected.

Here're your best bets for tempered glass screen protectors for the 7-inch Amazon Fire tablet.

Mr Shield 2-pack

When you're buying accessories, it never hurts to get a spare. Mr Shield offers a two-pack of screen protectors for the 7-inch Fire Tablet, giving you more bang for your buck.

Each screen protector is made of HD clear ballistic glass, which has been precisely cut with lasers with polished, rounded edges to exactly fit the dimensions of the Fire 7 screen. Not only do you get two screen protectors here, but Mr Shield backs up its products with a lifetime, no-hassle replacement warranty.

If you're planning to buy a Fire tablet for you and your loved one, this is a great deal to keep both devices safe from damage.

See at Amazon

AILUN Case-friendly Screen Protector

If you only need one screen protector for your device and don't want to spend more than $10 to get it, you'll want to check out this option from AILUN.

It includes all the features you'd want from a tempered glass screen protector — it's scratch- and shatter-resistant, features an oleophobic (oil-resistant) coating to prevent smudges and fingerprints, and is also compatible for use with a case. The package comes with guide stickers, wet and dry wipes, and dust removal stickers to ensure a clean, bubble-free installation.

AILUN offers a 12-month warranty for its Fire 7 tempered glass screen protector.

See at Amazon

Spigen GLAS.TR Slim

Spigen offers a two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. Regularly priced at over $45 (that's nearly the cost of the tablet!), you can get the pair for under $15.

Each screen protector is made of rugged tempered glass with rounded edges to help avoid any chips, and there's an oleophobic coating to help prevent your fingerprints from smudging up the screen.

Spigen offers really great customer support if you run into any issues during installation, and it consistently makes great accessories, so you can buy with confidence.

See at Amazon

Worth the price?

Are you upgrading to the new Amazon Fire 7 tablet? If so, will you be picking up a screen protector to keep that screen protected? Let us know in the comments!