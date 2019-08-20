Best Tech Backpacks Android Central 2019

Whether you're a writer, photographer, or just someone with a long commute to work every day, backpacks are the most efficient way to carry a full day's worth of gear without having to fuss with annoying rolling bags or messenger bags that wreck your shoulder. They're also a huge commodity, with thousands of backpacks to choose from, ranging from plain empty bags to more specialized options with dividers, pouches, and pockets galore. These are our favorite backpacks that cater specifically towards technology.

Great Alternative: Lowepro Freeline

Best Value: OnePlus Explorer Backpack

Easily Expandable: Nomatic Travel Pack

Great for Students: Timbuk2 Authority

