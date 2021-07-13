Best TCL 20 Pro 5G cases Android Central 2021

The TCL 20 Pro 5G was among several new smartphones announced at CES 2021 in early January. The second-generation phone sports a gorgeous curved 6.67-inch AMOLED display. And while it comes in some sleek color options, you'll still want to keep the phone protected from drops, bumps, and scratches using a protective case. And we have rounded up the best TCL 20 Pro 5G cases you can find so far.

Beauty shines through : Sucnakp clear back panel + TPU bumper cover Staff Pick Normally, a basic clear case would not rank as the best on a list – we want something with more personality! But considering how stunning the Marine Blue finish of the TCL 20 Pro 5G is, you'll want a case that offers protection but doesn't hide the phone's beauty if you opted for this version. Made of shock-absorbing TPU, slim, and ultra-transparent, this case hits the mark. $9 at Amazon Back to front : UNPEY full body case While there's no built-in screen protector, this shockproof case consists of both a hard front and soft back cover to provide full protection of the phone's perimeter. Available in various colors like this funky mint green, the reinforced corners provide air-cushioned protection while it installs easily in two pieces. $12 at Amazon Belt it up : AISCELL Clip Holster If you're still into belt clip holster-style phone cases, this one might be right up your alley. Able to accommodate several phones, including the 20 Pro 5G, the black canvas nylon pouch pairs with the belt clip holster and a carabiner clip so you can wear and carry your phone as desired – whether it's at your hip or clipped to your backpack. $13 at Amazon Peek-a-boo : Shantime Wood Grain Leather Case Thanks to the built-in window, you can peak through the front of this flip case to see the time, calendar updates, or incoming message information from the top portion of the phone's screen. Made of wood grain leather and available in several color options, the flip cover secures via a magnet. There's even a secret card compartment within the soft TPU inner shell so you can leave your wallet or purse at home. $13 at Amazon Flip and watch : QiongNi Case Ideal if you plan to watch a lot of movies from the device and want to leave your wallet at home, this flip leather wallet cover case offers full protection while also being able to accommodate cash and cards in dedicated interior slots. Made of high-quality PU leather and available in black or much bolder color options, the cover can flip over to be used as a kickstand as well. $14 at Amazon Uber, 360-degree full protection : JXVM Military-Grade Case If you need the ultimate in protection, this rugged front bumper case offers military-grade drop protection while also maintaining a slim fit. And because the back is transparent with either a black or navy blue frame, the beauty of the phone's finish can still shine through. The case comes in three parts: a transparent PC, a soft TPU layer, and a tempered glass screen protector, so no part of the device is left exposed. $13 at Amazon

Which TCL 20 Pro 5G case should you choose?

Some phones are just so pretty that you don't want to cover them up with a boring black or even boldly bright case. You chose a particular finish for the phone, after all, for a reason. That's why I'd gravitate more to cases like the Sucnakp clear back panel + TPU bumper cover or even the JVXM case, particularly if you purchased the exquisite and eye-catching Marine Blue version of the TLC 20 Pro 5G.

When it comes to the best TCL 20 Pro 5G cases, it's all about a balance between protection and style. If you plan to carry it by hand, the QiongNi case is a great option that will let you leave your wallet or purse at home so you can bring along a few important cards, some cash, and ID, and you're good to go. If preferred, you can carry the phone at your hip or even linked to your purse buckle using the AISCELL Clip Holster. It isn't the trendiest of options, but for someone who prefers to pull the phone in and out of the case easily, it's a good alternative.

If you have decided to go with the first-generation TCL 10L instead, or maybe already have one and have decided to hold onto it a little longer, we also have a list of the best cases for the TCL 10L that might be worth looking through, too.