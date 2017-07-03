The best phone options available from the third-place U.S. carrier. Whether you're a long-time T-Mobile subscriber looking to upgrade your phone or you're switching and want to find out what's available at a glance, we're here to help. We've broken down the best devices available to buy through T-Mobile. Check out our reviews to learn more about each of these and if you're ready to take the plunge, we've included links to buy directly from T-Mobile. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Every carrier has to offer the latest Samsung Galaxy, and for good reason: this is the top-end phone everyone knows and lusts after right alongside Apple's latest iPhone. T-Mobile of course offers both the Galaxy S8 and larger Galaxy S8+, but which size you want is purely personal preference — the experience is ultimately the same on both. Samsung continues to go all-out on its hardware design, and the Galaxy S8 does it up right. The sleek and slim metal frame is accented by curved glass all over, and the new extra-tall 18.5:9 screen with tiny bezels is breathtaking. Inside you obviously get all of the latest specs, including Samsung's go-to features like wireless charging, waterproofing and an industry-leading display. It's expensive, but you just can't skip over considering the latest Galaxy when shopping for a flagship phone. Be sure to read our Galaxy S8 review for the full take. Samsung Galaxy S8 review See at T-Mobile LG G6

The G6 is easily LG's best overall flagship phone to date, and it directly competes with the top phones from other companies well. LG gave up the hardware gimmicks and stuck to a tried-and-true formula of a strong metal frame with a solid glass back, but picked up the style with a new 18:9 display that has really small bezels all around. LG's software still isn't its strong point, but the styling has improved and it's still fast and fluid. What is a point of strength is the pair of rear cameras, with an excellent main camera backed up by a great wide-angle camera for breathtaking shots you just can't get anywhere else. It may have an "older" Snapdragon 821 processor, but everything else on the G6 is top notch and you should absolutely consider it on T-Mobile. You can read our LG G6 review for the full take. LG G6 review See at T-Mobile LG V20