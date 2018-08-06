A surge protector, in a nutshell, is a special component installed inside a power extension hub or outlet that soaks up any excess charge passing through the circuit. This aids in preventing your PC, TV or other electronic devices being dealt a blow. Think of it as a shield of sorts in combat. You'd rather that shield takes the hit over part of your body, right?

But there's actually more to a surge protector than you might think, especially when it comes to picking up new extension leads. Here's what you need to know, as well as a few recommendations to get you started.

Why do I need a surge protector?

As well as making sure you have adequate protection at the point of entry in the home (or office) with a fuse box, there's also the requirement of adding in the middleman in case that fails, which is where the trusty surge protector comes into play. A fuse can be reset or replaced, so can a surge protector, but your device getting fried and data being lost is something you really need to avoid.

These surge protector can also be accompanied by some additional handy features, such as indicators as to when surge protection is no longer active (usually dictated by an LED light) and halting power flow altogether if a fault is detected or the protector is burnt out. Not all extension leads and hubs include additional protection. On more affordable options, it's down to you to keep checking to see if the protection is still active.