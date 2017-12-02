What are the best subscription gifts for Canadians

It's that time of the year again where we all start thinking about buying gifts for our loved ones. Can't figure out what to get someone on your list? Why not buy them a gift that keeps giving throughout the year!

There are a good number of subscription services available in Canada that would make for great gifts this holiday season. Let's dive in!

Spotify Premium

It's 2017 — if you're not streaming your music you're doing it wrong. Amongst all the different music streaming services out there, Spotify is the best. Spotify Free is alright, but once you've gotten a taste for Spotify Premium there's really no going back. You get to stream all your favorite music in high quality with no ads, unlimited skips, and the ability to download your favorite albums or playlists for offline listening

If you have a music lover on your shopping list and they aren't on the Spotify bandwagon yet, you can be their hero and gift them a subscription to Spotify Premium this holiday season. E-Cards are available starting at one month for $9.99 and going all the way up to a full year for $119.88, with 3- and 6-month options also available. Give the gift of unlimited streaming music!

Learn more at Spotify

Netflix

It's honestly hard for me to remember what life was like before Netflix. We truly are spoiled to live in a time with so much great content is available to us wherever we go. Netflix is available for smartphones, most smart TVs, Android TV boxes, video game consoles — pretty much if you can plug it into a TV it can probably play Netflix.

Whether or not the person you're buying for already has a Netflix subscription doesn't matter, because if not having to pay for Netflix for a few months is as good as getting Netflix for the first time.

Online gift cards are unavailable up in Canada, but you should be able to find physical gift cards sold at wherever gift cards are sold including Best Buy, Shoppers Drug Mart, 7-Eleven, and Safeway locations in your neighborhood.

Learn more at Netflix

Google Play

A Google Play gift card is one of the simplest and most versatile gifts you can buy the Android fan in your life because you're able to spend it on such a variety of different apps, e-books, movies, or towards a Google Play Music subscription.

Google Play Music is quite comparable to Spotify in that a premium subscription gets you unlimited access to millions of songs that you can stream anywhere. If they've never tried out Google Play Music before, they can sign up for a 30-day free trial before deciding whether to continue the subscription.

Say you know the person you're buying for is getting a new Android phone for Christmas (good job, Santa!) — a Google Play gift card is the perfect gift because it gives the power of choice to the recipient. They can spend it on paid apps or games, or put their credits towards a couple free months of music.

Learn more at Google Play

CraveTV

Canadians don't get Hulu or YouTube Red, but we do have CraveTV. Owned and operated by Bell Media, it does a good job of filling in the gap of some TV shows that aren't available on Netflix for Canadians. We're talking HBO programming, from recent hits like Curb Your Enthusiasm and True Detective to classics like The Sopranos and Mr. Show alongside content from Showtime. It's a great mix of classic shows like Seinfeld, South Park, and all the Star Trek series' up to Discovery along with original content like the cult hit Letterkenny series.

You can gift a CraveTV subscription starting at just $24 for three months or save over 15% by giving a full 12-month subscription for $80. It's a great gift option if they've binge-watched their way through everything Netflix has to offer.

Learn more at CraveTV

Xbox Live Gold

Gaming isn't cheap. First, you gotta buy the console, then you gotta shell out to buy the games, and then if you want to play online you gotta sign up for an Xbox Live subscription — and that's without even touching on micro-transactions for loot boxes.

Gifting a gamer an Xbox Live Gold subscription is such a nice gesture, especially for younger gamers who might not have any other means of acquiring one without their parents help. Not only does it allow for unlimited online play, but you also get free games every month along with discounts on select titles in the Xbox Store. It is truly a gift that will keep giving throughout the year.

You can buy Xbox Live Gold subscription cards at most places where gift cards are sold, or online through the Microsoft store. A 12-month subscription card is $70, with 3- and 6-month subscription options also available

Learn more at Microsoft

PlayStation Plus

Buying for a PlayStation fanboy and don't know which games they own? Consider gifting them a PlayStation Plus subscription. If they don't already have a subscription, you'll be unlocking online gaming on the PS4 along with a ton of great free games and discounts from the PlayStation Store. If they already have a subscription, they'll remember you fondly every time they log on to frag some terrorists in Call of Duty.

Just like Xbox Live Gold, a 12-month subscription runs you $70. There are also 3-month subscription gift cards available for just $25 bucks.

Learn more at PlayStation

1Password

Alright, so far everything on this list has been fun and games, but you want to get someone a subscription that they'll really appreciate when they're no longer scrambling to try and remember all the different passwords for their accounts.

1Password is the best password manager for Android, but it also works just as well on PC, Mac, and even on Chromebooks. Not only does it handle the task of storing all your account information, it uses way stronger passwords than you could ever possibly remember yourself to ensure your accounts are kept secure.

Whether you're buying it for that one forgetful friend that could really use it, or gifting it to your whole family, its just a sensible gift option especially with all the security breaches and hacking that goes on in the world these days.

An individual subscription starts at $2.99/month, or you can get a family plan for up to 5 people starting at $4.99/month. Give some peace of mind this holiday with 1Password.

Learn more at 1Password

The Athletic

It can be tough buying gifts for sports fans. Sure, you could buy them another piece of clothing or whatever with their favorite team's logo on it, but that'll just get lost amongst the rest of their stuff over time. Instead, you could get them a subscription to The Athletic and help them follow their favorite sports deeper than ever before.

The Athletic is a sports journalism subscription service that offers a mix of unique content from top local and national sportswriters, featuring in-depth coverage for all sports, cities, and teams. You get the best analysis available that can be customized to cater to your specific sports, teams, or cities. With newspapers putting up paywalls for their content, The Athletic lets sports fans keep up with the latest news and opinions without dealing with ads, clickbait, or pop-ups — just the best news delivered to you daily on your web browser our through The Athletic app.

An annual subscription fee runs at around $57. It's a really thoughtful gift for any sports fan, plus it helps support quality journalism. Win-win!

Learn more at The Athletic

Some more fashionable options

Alright, so everything up to this point has been tech related, but we'd be remiss if we didn't mention a couple other subscription services available that offer something a bit more tangible for the gift recipient. Plus, everyone could use a fresh pair of underwear or socks, right?

MeUndies: Members get a fresh pair of stylin' underwear each month for $16 a month. Subscriptions are available for both men and women.

SockBox: Socks are a classic Christmas gift. Give the gift of a fresh pair each month with a 3-, 6-, 12- or 24-month subscription.

TeeBlox: Perfect gift for the pop culture geeks in your family. Each month they will receive a new funky t-shirt featuring some rad designs.

Any subscription services you'd recommend for Canucks?

These are our picks, but what subscription services have you tested out? Drop us a line in the comments!