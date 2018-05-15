When it comes to streaming TV, Android gets the short shrift. All the love tends to go to Roku and Amazon and Apple TV. And those are fine solutions.

But for many folks — particularly those who also rock Android devices in their daily lives — Android TV, and Chromecast along with it, shouldn't be overlooked.

Here's what I'd recommend an Android lover look at when it comes to cutting the cord.

At the very least, get a Chromecast

If nothing else, spend $35 and get yourself a Chromecast. This is the little HDMI dongle that'll allow you to "cast" damned near anything on a TV in 1080p. You're not streaming content directly from your phone — it's the Chromecast itself that's doing the heavy lifting. But you control it from your phone.

And it doesn't just work with Android — you can cast content from an iPhone or iPad, and from a desktop browser.

How's it work? You plug it in, and set it up through the Google Home app. Whenever you see the little cast icon, you hit it, then sit back and enjoy whatever content you want on the big screen. And all of the streaming services — Sling, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, etc. — support Chromecast.

And if want an upgrade, the $69 Chromecast Ultra will do all this, plus 4K resolution.

