If you're looking to scratch the strategy itch on your PS4, check these titles out.

Once upon a time strategy games and consoles didn't really get along. If you wanted to play great strategy games your best bet was to stick to a PC. However, things have changed. Consoles are far more powerful than they once were and various developers have created solid strategy games which you can experience from the comfort of your couch. If you enjoy getting down to the nitty-gritty, looking for any advantage, and tactical planning, then strategy games might just be what you're looking for.

Here are some of the very best strategy games that the PlayStation 4 has to offer.

XCOM 2

Firaxis games have been churning out stellar strategy games for the better part of 2 decades. XCOM 2 is their second entry to the long-running series which was launched in 1994. Not unlike other installments, you take on the role of a commander in the military organization known as XCOM. It is your job to defend earth from occupying alien forces. XCOM 2 represents one of the purest military strategy experiences available on PS4. It actually feels like a PC game that was picked up and placed lovingly on your console. Head over to Amazon and you can get a copy for 30 bucks.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

If you're not into the idea of a science fiction based strategy game then maybe samurais are more your cup of tea. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, developed by Mimimi Productions is set in Japan's Edo period. Using real-time tactics you will command a squad of characters with various special abilities. It is your charge to investigate and take down a new warlord whose actions are serving to destabilize a unified Japan. It's a great real-time strategy game and the addition of stealth elements brings interesting depth and tactical possibilities. It can be yours for $30 over at Amazon

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

While strategy games can be tons of fun to play, they are often not the most beautiful games in the world. So many games tend to default to a ¾ top-down view of the world with relatively unimpressive graphics. Valkyria Chronicles went another way entirely. With an anime-influenced painterly visual style, it is a joy to look at. Not only that, but the remastered version really puts a shine on the graphics. Aside from being a good looking game, it's also a joy to play. As you control your characters you will move them in third-person and choose your shots. This element helps the game avoid the rinse and repeat feel that some tactical strategy games can fall victim to. If you missed this game when it was first released in 2008, now is a great time to check it out for 30 bucks at Amazon

Banner Saga

Speaking of beautiful games, Banner Saga most certainly is one. First, imagine the beauty of Dragon's Lair but then imagine a game that is actually fun and isn't designed for the sole purpose of stealing your quarters. That game you just imagined is Banner Saga. By pairing one of my favorite strategy combat systems in recent years with beautiful graphics, you end up with one heck of a game. Banner Saga was developed by Stoic games and originally released in 2014 with a port to PS4 two years later. If you enjoy turn-based combat and have a soft spot in your heart for Norse mythology, then this game is square in the middle of your wheelhouse. The other great thing is that if you love it, you can jump right into its sequel and there is a third installment planned for 2018. You can pick it up at the PlayStation store for only $20.

Cities Skylines

Strategy games don't always have to be about fighting, shooting, and blowing stuff up. Sometimes you want to create and build rather than smash and destroy. City management games have long been an option for those looking for a more peaceful experience. For those looking for that type of game, SimCity was the go-to for many years. Then in 2013, industry darlings, EA dropped the most recent in the SimCity series. Without going into too much detail, this made a lot of people very angry and was widely regarded as a bad move. Developer Colossal Order saw the fumble, picked up the ball, and ran. In 2015 they release Cities Skylines, the answer to everything wrong with SimCity. If you want to dip your toe into the world of city management then you can't do much better than Cities Skylines for 47 dollars.

Battlestar Galactica Deadlock

I have no doubt that there are people out there who have been waiting for this game. Unfortunately, it just seemed to slip under the radar without so much as a hint of dradis contact. The new Battlestar Galactica TV series ended in 2009 but we didn't see a great tie-in video game until 2017. Fans of the show will absolutely love this game. This is your opportunity to take control of the colonial fleet and give those dirty toasters what for. With a laser-like attention to the details that made the TV series great, it's like playing the show in many ways. If you loved Battlestar Galactica and you enjoy space combat strategy then you should certainly give this game a whirl for 30 bucks.

