Going with Straight Talk? Here's the best phones they offer. Considering switching your wireless service over to Straight Talk, but don't know what phones they offer? We're here to help! Straight Talk's website requires you to enter your zip code to find out which devices are best-suited for the services available in your area. Having said that, we've generally found the same list of devices should be available just about everywhere. Advertisement We've broken down the best devices available to buy through Straight Talk. Make sure to check out our reviews and news sections to learn more about each of these, and when you're ready to take the plunge, we've included links to buy directly from Straight Talk Wireless. Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy J7 Sky Pro

Bring your own phone Samsung Galaxy S8

Whether you're on a top-end postpaid plan or a super-cheap prepaid plan, you can have the same great phone experience with the Galaxy S8 or larger Galaxy S8+. You've surely heard about the Galaxy S8 by now, with its sleek and slim body, big bright display and top-notch internal specs. It has one of the best cameras available, and all of Samsung's core features like waterproofing and wireless charging. Advertisement The Galaxy S8 can do just about anything you'd want right out of the box, which is exactly what most people are looking for. Just be willing to pay for it — the Galaxy S8 is $659 at Straight Talk, while the larger Galaxy S8+ is $759. Want an in-depth breakdown? Be sure to read our full review. Samsung Galaxy S8 review See at Straight Talk Samsung Galaxy J7 Sky Pro

It isn't the sexy high-end Galaxy S8, but the Galaxy J series has always managed to bring a little bit of that Galaxy flair to a super-low price point. The Galaxy J7 Sky Pro is just a Straight Talk specific model of the more general Galaxy J7, and it is going to get the job done without breaking the bank. Advertisement You get a 5.5-inch HD display, an 8MP camera, 16GB of storage and a body that has the looks of many other Samsung phones at a fraction of the cost. A 3300mAh battery inside is actually bigger than the Galaxy S8, meaning it should offer great battery life considering its lower resolution display. See at Straight Talk Bring your own device