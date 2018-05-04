There are a ton of Star Wars games for Android. Like, so many. In honor of May the Fourth (be with you), we've rounded up the best Star Wars games available for Android — along with a few unreleased games still in early development that might be worth keeping an eye on! Keep in mind that any AR-experiences or lightsaber simulators won't make this list because despite how cool they might be, they're not full-fledged games. Also, a game like Galaxy of Heroes has been omitted because while, yes, it was one of the best Star Wars games for Android a few years ago, the grind for new players to compete against those who have been playing and paying for years is way too steep. Beyond that, here are the best Star Wars games to play for Android! Star Wars: Force Arena

MOBA-style games are still all the rage, and this Star Wars version is totally worth checking out. First you need to build out your heroes and troops. You control your Star Wars hero and cast troops onto the playing field who automatically follow the different lanes and attack advancing enemies. Each hero has their own special abilities and skills to master, so it will take some time to find the character that fits your play style best. Battles are fairly balanced no matter whether you choose to fight for the Rebellion or join the Dark Side, and there are solo and team-based match modes available. It's an outstanding game that's only slightly hampered by in-app purchases, but still fun to play without spending a dime! Download: Star Wars: Force Arena (Free w/IAPs) Star Wars: KOTOR

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is one of those legendary games that fans still speak highly of 15 years after its initial release. This is an epic RPG set in the Star Wars universe that has you play as a force-sensitive character feeling the pull from both the Dark Side and the Light Side of the force. Initially developed by BioWare and LucasArts, it features a story that takes place 4,000 years before the rise of the Galactic Empire, where Sith Lord Darth Malak has unleashed an assault on the Republic and left the Jedi unorganized and scattered. It's a fresh story from the movie trilogies which, depending on the choices you make in the story, have you either fighting for the Light side and try to defeat Malak — or going full-on sith and try to become the baddest MoFo in the galaxy. Keep in mind that this game was initially released for the Xbox and PC back in 2003, so the graphics haven't aged very well. But the gameplay is still fantastic and it's still regarded as one of the best games set in the Star Wars universe. Download: Star Wars: KOTOR ($4.99) LEGO Star Wars games

I don't know if anyone expected the LEGO Star Wars games to be as good as they are, but they're some of the best Star Wars games you can play on console, or on mobile! The beefiest game is LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga, which all six games released from the original and prequel trilogies within one app. There are 36 story mode levels to play through along with 120 playable characters to unlock, and no in-app purchases because this is a paid app ($6.99) There's also a couple free LEGO Star Wars games available: Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens and LEGO Star Wars Microfighters. Both are free to play but not as complete a collection as the paid collection of games, so we'll highlight that game instead. But if you love these quirky LEGO games with their cheeky dialogue and just the fun of smashing LEGO about, definitely check out these games on Android! Download: LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga ($6.99) X-Wing Flight

It's a damn shame that Android doesn't have a direct port of any of the Star Wars flight simulator games such as the X-Wing vs Tie Fighter form the late '90s or even a remake of Rogue Squadron from the N64. I'm not sure who owns the rights to those games, but man, what a missed opportunity. Instead, we get this unlicenced flight simulator that's not half bad but could be way better if Disney through gobs of money behind the concept. You get to jump into the cockpit of an X-Wing, A-Wing or other Rebel ships (including the Millenium Falcon which is teased as an unlockable ship) and there are 30 attack missions to play through before unlocking harder levels. The framework for an amazing game is there, it just needs a bit more fleshing out. Certainly worth checking out if you crave a Star Wars space battle on your phone. Download: X-Wing Flight (Free w/Ads) Star Wars: Rivals (Unreleased)