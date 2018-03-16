Whether you like bar hopping, wearing green or just driving snakes out of places snakes shouldn't be in, St. Patrick's Day has something for everyone. If you are planning a night on the town, there are a few applications for your Android phone to help you! Google Maps

Drinking and driving is a terrible idea. If your group isn't going to have a designated driver, be ready to use a ride-sharing service. Depending on your market, this could either be Uber or Lyft . Better still, you can get a ride from inside Google Maps. If neither of these is in your market, your local taxi company may have an app, or may be available from taxi aggregator Curb. Failing that, call a good friend if you have one too many. Just don't get behind the wheel. Download: Curb - The Taxi App (Free) PubRally

If Google Maps doesn't produce the best recommendations for your taste, or if you just want to be sure you follow the crowd, check out PubRally. You can find nearby pub crawls, chat with other participants, and even compete in challenges. Because the only thing better than getting belligerently drunk is getting belligerently drunk for points. Download: PubRally (Free) Allrecipes

You may need something filling the next morning to cure your hangover, or you could be like me and just want to make a dynamite corned beef and cabbage. Either way, there are plenty of applications to help you follow along with a recipe, and my favorite is Allrecipes. You can sort by your tastes, the type of meal you want to cook, and create a central shopping list from your recipes. There are even drink recipes for those that want to party from the safety of their own home. Download: Allrecipes (Free with ads) Instagram