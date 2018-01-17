If you're a Sprint customer, these are the hottest deals that you need to jump on right now!

Although it's the least popular of the four main carriers in the United States, Sprint has a large selection of deals for its loyal and potential customers to keep its yellow flag flying high. Whether you're already with Sprint or have been eyeing the carrier and thinking about dropping your current service provider, these are some of the best deals to keep an eye on.





50% off Galaxy S8/S8+, S8 Active, and Note 8

Samsung released some of the best Android phones of the year in 2017, and as we get closer and closer to the company's next flagship devices, you can find some pretty hefty discounts on its current lineup of tech.

Right now on Sprint, you can get 50% off the Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, and Note 8 when purchased through Sprint Flex on an 18-month lease. This means you can get the Galaxy S8 for as little as $15.62/month with $0 down, and upgrading to the Note 8 will only set you back $20/month. All of these devices also come with the Galaxy Forever program, meaning you can easily upgrade to Samsung's next latest handset after you've made at least 12 lease payments.

Get the Moto E4 for free

Although there's already talk about the Moto E5, the E4 is still one of the best budget phones around. Its normal retail price of $129 is more than reasonable considering just how much it has to offer, but right now at Sprint, you can get the phone for free.

Sprint usually leases the E4 for $6.05/month, but adding a new line of service will allow you to get it for $0/month after a $6.05/month credit that's added to your bill. You'll be able to lease the phone for 18-months without having to pay a dime, so while you don't technically get to keep it, being able to carry around a more than capable Android handset for over a year for free doesn't sound like a bad gig.

Moto Z2 Force for $11/month

The Moto Z2 Force isn't the best phone that we saw in 2017, and while its retail price of $720 is a bit tough to swallow, Sprint makes the phone much more appealing for just $11/month with Sprint Flex. For that $11/month you're getting a phone with dual 12MP cameras, 5.5-inch 1440p Super AMOLED display that's shatter-proof, slim 7000 series aluminum unibody, and quite a lot more.

Upgrade your phone after just 12 months

Leasing phones on monthly installment plans has become one of the better ways to buy new handsets for customers on carriers that offer these programs, and Sprint subscribers can do so with Sprint Flex. Sprint Flex usually lets you keep your current phone or upgrade after 18 monthly payments, but now you have the option of upgrading your phone after just 12 payments.

This deal is available on a variety of different phones, including the Galaxy Note 8, Essential Phone, LG V30, and others.

Save $100 on any tablet purchase

Tablets may not be as popular as they once used to be, but they're still the best form factor for watching movies, playing games, or browsing AC 😉. Sprint has a pretty decent selection of tablets to choose from, and if you buy one through the carrier on a monthly installment plan, you can get a discount of $100.

That $100 is paid as a monthly credit of $4.17 over the course of 24 months, and you can use that to save big on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A, Galaxy Tab E, LG G Pad F2 8.0, and even Apple's iPads.

