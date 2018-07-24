We all wish we could attend every game and keep up with every little announcement out of our favorite teams, but that times time and money most of us can't afford. Since we have to deal with these pesky little things called lives, here are the sports apps to keep you in the game even while you're stuck grinding through your daily 9-5, or worse, stuck at your significant other's high school reunion.

It may be a tagline, but when most people think sports and especially sports news, ESPN is the Worldwide Leader in Sports. ESPN's app is one of the most-downloaded and most-used sports apps on Android, and that's because it's a first-class app that's easy to navigate, easy to customize, and has scores for just about every college and major league sport you could imagine. ESPN's app does tie into some subscription-required services like ESPN+ content and cable subscriber content, but if you're after just news and scores, there's no subscription required. ESPN's notifications can alert you of the latest injury reports or trade agreements, and let's all be honest, who can resist that trademark Sportscenter Da-da-da, Da-da-da?? Download ESPN (free, subscription services) theScore

theScore is a sports app that's been around for a while, and it's got two features that help set it apart from the rest of the pack here: a glorious dark theme and dedication to delivering the very best sports experience on Android. This app is very well laid out and allows you to quickly find the news, scores, and standings you need and then get back to what you want to do. And to ensure that you never miss an alert, theScore even lets you send a test alert to ensure everything is working ahead of a big event. theScore also has an esports app for those who are looking for the latest League of Legends tournament results. Download theScore (free) CBS Sports App

CBS Sports is a solid sports app, especially for cord-cutters, since the CBS Sports app features CBS Sports HQ, a free, streaming 24-hours sports channel with news, commentary, and events. The app is the only app left in our roundup that uses a hamburger menu instead of bottom tabs, which means you get a little more real estate when browsing scores or reading the news. It does mean, however, that you'll need to swipe in from the left side of the screen whenever you want to switch between sections. Download CBS Sports (free) Yahoo Sports

Whether you're looking for up-to-the-minute scores during the bedlam that is college football or you're looking for longform editorial and in-depth sports journalism pieces, Yahoo Sports has got you. Yahoo Sports has some highlights and commentary videos, but is less video-heavy than CBS or ESPN, if you'd rather read your news than watch it. One hidden bonus on the Yahoo Sports app is that if you've been stuck without your phone all day or all week because you got dragged off to some long weekend retreat with some nonsense "no tech allowed" policy, you can tap the Notification Center and see every headline Yahoo Sports pushed a notification for going back the last few days to help you catch up. Download Yahoo Sports (free) Google Assistant