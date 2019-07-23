We really like the Olixar Leather Case as it offers a great combination of style and function in one package. The faux leather design on the back adds a nice touch of elegance, and at the same time, the TPU case offers awesome protection against drops, falls, scratches, and more. You really can't go wrong with this one.

The Xperia 1 looks good in its standard black and white colors, but for just a few dollars, you can give it a major aesthetic upgrade. The Anccer Colorful Series comes in a multitude of colors, giving the Xperia 1 a bright and boastful appearance. The case is also very slim and snaps on and off with ease.

Wallet cases are always a good choice, and for the Xperia 1, the best one out there is the Foluu Folio Wallet. Its faux leather material looks and feels great, you can store one credit/debit card in the included slot, and you also have the option of propping up the Xperia 1 horizontally to turn it into a little movie theater.

Tend to drop your phone? Like, a lot? If so, we'd suggest picking up the PUSHIMEI Protective Case. It's made out of two layers, including a soft TPU interior and a hard plastic exterior. This combination of materials offers incredible durability, and on top of that, we think you'll appreciate the built-in kickstand on the back.

Some phones deserve a clear case, and the Xperia 1 is one of them. This is a phone that you'll want to show off to the world, especially if you get it in its gorgeous purple color. With the Spigen Liquid Crystal, you can ensure that the Xperia 1 is safe from harm while still flaunting its natural beauty to the world.

The Spigen Rugged Armor is our go-to case for any phone it's available for. Spigen has a winning combination here, with the Rugged Armor offering impressive protection with shock-absorption in a very slim profile. The design is also lovely, and when you factor in the price, there's nothing here to complain about.

Sony's Xperia 1 is one of the more interesting 2019 flagships. While the steep $950 price tag will likely keep most folks away, the phone offers a fantastic experience thanks to its jaw-dropping 4K 21:9 display, buttery smooth performance, and powerful cameras. The Xperia 1 also benefits from a striking design, and if you want to make sure it stays that way for years to come, you'll want to pick up a case. Here are a few of our top recommendations!

You spent a lot for the Xperia 1, and as such, you deserve to outfit it with a quality case that'll keep up with you no matter what. If you don't want to spend endless hours looking at case after case, go ahead and just buy the Spigen Rugged Armor.

We've praised this case for years, and unless something drastic changes, we'll keep on doing just that. It's thin, lightweight, and somehow still manages to offer ample protection that won't let you down. You also get a pretty good design, and at this price, the value proposition is incredible.

Another great choice is the Spigen Liquid Crystal. It offers about the same protection as the Rugged Armor, but the clear back allows the Xperia 1's original design to shine through in full force.

