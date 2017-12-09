Best overall Sony Xperia XZ Premium See at Amazon Sony's top-end handset is the Xperia XZ Premium, a 5.5-incher with a whopping 4K display resolution, HDR viewing support, a powerful Snapdragon 835 processor an 4GB of RAM. As well as boasting a striking design, with a mirrored glass back panel, Sony's flagship offers front-facing speakers and an impressive 19-megapixel camera capable of shooting 960fps slow-motion video. Bottom line: The XZ Premium gives you the bragging rights of owning a 4K phone, while also being a pretty great all-around handset. One more thing: The Xperia XZ Premium, like all Sony phones sold in the U.S., has its fingerprint scanner disabled permanently in software. (Blame Sony's signing of dumb exclusivity agreements for that.) Flashing another region's software, at your own risk, will bring it back to life.

Why the Xperia XZ Premium is the best

Sony's biggest and most powerful handset.

Sony's 2017 flagship goes against the trend of slim, bezelless devices with a deliberately chunky chassis and proportions which amplify the pace around its 5.5-inch display. If you dig the design, you'll get a phone that's well-made, and unmistakeable alongside the iPhones and Galaxies of the world. A speedy upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo is another bonus, with the XZ Premium being one of the earlier adopters of Google's new OS. And that software comes with few distractions and UI design that's very close to vanilla Android.

Throw in a frankly ridiculous 4K display and a camera that can capture some truly impressive slow motion video footage, and you've got one of the hidden gems of the Android world in 2017.

Best small phone Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact See at Amazon If you're not feeling the XZ Premium's enormous display, you can take things to the other extreme with the XZ1 Compact. The latest in Sony's popular Compact series of phones takes the internals of the XZ1 and XZ Premium and downscales the display to a 4.6-inch 720p LCD, with the exact same design as the larger models. There's a smaller battery as well, naturally, though with a much smaller display, the phone draws less power. As with previous models in the series, the XZ1 Compact is the no-compromises small phone experience many Android have been waiting for. Bottom line: It's an Xperia XZ1, with a smaller screen and a smaller battery. One more thing: This is pretty much the only phone with such a small display that still packs flagship-quality specs.