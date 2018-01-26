What's the best solar charger for my phone? Wait, there are solar chargers for my phone?!
Our yellow Sun is what gives Superman his powers, so of course it can also keep your phone charged while you're on the go! It's almost weird, right? Using nature to keep technology working. What a beautiful melding of the old and the new! If you can't find an outlet (because you're camping or whatever) then grab a solar charger and take advantage of the biggest battery Earth has!
Note: Yes, the Sun is powerful. No, the Sun will not charge a solar battery bank/charger or your phone as quickly as a wall outlet. You will have to be patient with these.
- Anker PowerPort Solar Lite
- Dizaul
- Voltaic Systems Amp
- Ayyie
- Goal Zero Nomad 7
- RAVPower 16W solar panel
Anker PowerPort Solar Lite
The Wirecutter's top choice for best battery bank also belongs at the top of our list. Anker makes excellent charging products and the PowerPort Solar Lite fits in well. This 15W charger is very thin (0.7 inches folded or 0.2 open) and lightweight (12.5 ounces), making it perfect for long treks where lightening your load is imperative.
This solar charger is so efficient that you can charge two devices simultaneously, and it can charge at up to 2.1 amps in direct sunlight, making it about as fast as regular chargers under ideal conditions. Without an actual battery, you don't have to wait for the PowerPort to charge up — just grab it and hit the trails.
Comes with a 3-foot Micro-USB cable and is priced around $50.
Dizaul
Diuzaul's solar charger is one of Amazon's best sellers and 73% of its reviews are 5 stars. Its size makes it ideal for camping or hiking, and it's waterproof, so if you're traversing waterfalls, you won't kill it. The 5,000mAh battery is handy just in case you have to hide from a bear in a cave (worst place to hide, by the way) — just don't expect it to charge quickly. By opting for a smaller solar charger, you do compromise on the size of its solar panels, meaning it'll take quite a while to charge fully (even in direct sunlight). That being said, if you're looking for a portable option that can hold on to a charge in battery form, then definitely check it out (it's only $20).
Voltaic Systems Amp
Voltaic Systems' Amp solar charger is a neat little device that features a removable 4,000mAh battery, which can be charged by sunlight or via USB. The Amp has two solar panels that are waterproof and covered in a self-healing plastic that can withstand some abuse (kind of like some screen protectors). About 3.5 hours in direct sunlight should fully charge your phone (according to Voltaic Systems), which is pretty quick for most solar chargers, but that is probably under ideal conditions, so you'll wanna be patient with this one, as with all solar chargers.
Designed for the rugged life, the solar panels and battery are housed in a rugged and lightweight, water- and UV-resistant fabric made from recycled soft drink bottles.
If you need your solar charger to withstand a bit of the rough and tumble, go with the Amp. You can grab it off Amazon for about $99.
Ayyie
At about the size of a larger phone, the Ayyie solar charger is another awesome option made with portability in mind. This charger is perfect for the happy wanderer, being water, shock, and dustproof, and it features a two-LED flashlight with multiple settings, including S.O.S. Five indicators will show you the status of the internal 10,000mAh battery, and once full, you'll be able to charge most phones at least twice. Again, a smaller unit means smaller solar panels, so it'll take a long time to fully charge the battery on Sun juice alone.
Goal Zero Nomad 7
This foldable solar charger is rugged and made for the adventurous. It won't weigh you down, since it has no internal battery, but it will charge your phone quite quickly, usually within an hour or two — very fast for solar charging.
You can simultaneously charge USB and 12V devices via the three ports, and when you're finished, it folds up nice and flat for easy portability.
It's also weather-resistant, making it perfect for camping and any other outdoor activities that might keep you away from a power outlet for a while. Check it out on Amazon starting at $80.
RAVPower 16W solar panel
This foldable solar panel charger from RAVPower features two USB ports, so you can charge a couple devices simultaneously, and RAVPower promises that 21.5% to 23.5% of solar power is transformed into free energy, hopefully meaning a faster charge.
You can fold this charger up and toss it in a backpack or laptop bag, and it's waterproof, so you can take it with you absolutely anywhere and keep your devices topped up. It even features four hooks. So you can hang it where you need to in order to take in as much sun as possible. Check it out on Amazon for about $50.
Got a favorite?
Do you have a great solar charger for your phone? Let us know which one in the comments below!
Updated January 2018: Updated pricing for each item and added the super compact RAVPower solar panel.
Reader comments
Best Solar Chargers for Your Android Phone
Goal Zero was not evaluated for this review?
Goal Zero seems to get good reviews
I received a Poweradd Solar Power Bank as a gift. I've rarely used it, but it seems to work well.
Why there's no Goal Zero included in this post? :(
Goal Zero is overpriced. Nice equipment, but two to three times the cost per watt.
Meh. There are a number of companies offering 15+ watt panels based on the more efficient Sunpower panels. How nice it would be to have read a real comparison review, with the panels actually being used in real conditions, of those offerings instead of this puff sales link.
I have the larger 21 watt Anker model with three panels, and I've actually been off grid since February 4th. My phone has not been plugged into a wall outlet since then, just to see if I could do it. I use a 10,000 mAh power bank that the panel charges during the day, then I charge my phone at night from the bank. The power bank I use is an Aukey PB-T3, which has normal and Quickcharge ports. More importantly, this power bank disconnects after the phone reaches 100%. The first week was rough because we had 1 day of sunlight, and the power bank got depleted.
By the way, I've found that most power banks with the built-in panels do not produce enough power to be self sustaining. Stick it in the window each day after charging your phone, and it will run out after a few days unless the sunlight is perfect and the window does not interfere. Might be a viable option if you have two though, as one can recover while the other is being used.