Of all the connected tech we spend our money on that claims to improve our well being, a smart scale offers the best value and information. Far beyond the musty old bathroom scale at your parent's place, a smart scale measures much more than just your weight and conveniently delivers the data to your phone so you can track your progress and analyze your body fat percentage, muscle mass, and many more biometrics over time. Best of all, you don't need to spend a fortune to buy a quality smart scale. These are the best smart scales for under $50! Eufy BodySense Smart Scale

Etekcity Smart Scale

Weight Gurus Bluetooth Smart Scale Eufy BodySense Smart Scale

We'll start with one of the best smart scales out there, the Eufy BodySense Smart Scale. Made by Anker's fitness and health brand, this is a reliable smart scale that you will love. This scale pairs to your phone via Bluetooth and lets you view all your data in the Eufy Life App. Up to 20 people can set up accounts and use the same scale, but it also works without being connected to the phone and will display your current weight with bright LED numbers. It also syncs nicely with both Apple and Google's fitness tracking If you want more in-depth analysis, check out my full review from last year. It was the best scale for your money back then and still your best value at just $40. See at Amazon Etekcity Smart Scale

Another similar option that's available in white is the Etekcity Smart Scale, which offers 13 essential measurements and is highly rated on Amazon. This scale has a modern design with white LED illuminating against the white background for a nice effect. Use the EtekFit app to track your progress, or sync your data to Google Fit, Fitbit, or Apple Health. The scale also supports unlimited member profiles so everyone in your family can track their own stats. You can get this smart scale for just $40 on Amazon. See at Amazon Weight Gurus Bluetooth Smart Scale