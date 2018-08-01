Smart home devices are great — I've been obsessing over them since recently moving into a century-old house — and they all work together to make life a little easier and more convenient. It isn't always about being too lazy to reach for the light switch; most smart gadgets allow you to access and control the various appliances in your house remotely so that you won't, say, run up the electric bill by forgetting to turn off the air conditioning.

You don't have to replace your perfectly good hardware to benefit from that remote access, though — at least, as long as you only need to be able to turn your devices on and off. Smart plugs are a great way of turning traditional gadgets into smart ones; they sit between your device and the power outlet, and essentially act as remote-controlled gatekeepers of power. Flip the switch on your phone, and that gate opens and — bam — your lamp or microwave powers on. You can even just tell your Google Home to turn the device on.