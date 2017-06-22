Looking to make your house smarter and safer? Here are the best smart locks full of brains and brawn to protect your home.
Whether you're just tired of losing your keys, or you're already in the process of automating your home, a key part of this process is choosing a smart lock that fits your needs. Take a look at our list of the best smart locks to help you decide.
August 2nd Generation
The August smart lock's appearance is immediately striking and will give any door a futuristic look with your choice of dark gray or silver finish. You can use your smartphone to remotely unlock or lock your door, or you can set up a proximity lock: your door will unlock when you approach with your phone and lock when you move away.
Perhaps most importantly, the second generation of this lock resolves many of the early connection and stability issues found in the original. The August platform now supports doorbell cameras as well, making it possible to route all of your door security through a single app.
Consider the August if you're cool with the $200 price tag and you'd like a smart lock that is compatible with both Google Home and Amazon Alexa.
Schlage Connect Camelot
What could be more secure than Camelot? Alright, so that's not actually what that name stands for, but the Schlage Connect Camelot has been updated to stand alone as a deadbolt with all of the unlock methods. You can use a standard key, you can enter a code on the touchscreen number panel, or you can use a Z-Wave hub to lock and unlock the door through automation and proximity.
Z-Wave support means you can use Wink or SmartThings hubs to program IFTTT commands for the lock, like automatically locking every night at 10pm, but it also means this lock will work with Amazon Alexa when set up. It's not the more futuristic-looking lock in the world with the standard satin nickel finish, but you couldn't ask for more options than are available with this lock.
This lock will set you back $190, but it promises to meet ANSI Grade 1 security standards and a backlit panel for when you want to use the keypad unlock in the dark.
Kevo 2nd Generation
It almost looks like a normal deadbolt from the outside, but there's a lot happening inside the Kevo lock. The exterior surface of the lock is touch-sensitive, and when you tap that metal exterior, the lock will check for a digital key on your phone. If your phone is nearby, on the right side of the door, the lock will disengage and you'll be allowed into the house. It's a clever setup, especially when you see you can share digital keys with friends and choose to revoke them whenever you want.
Kevo requires the $100 add-on to the already $230 lock to add things like Wi-Fi connectivity and Amazon Alexa support, but the core lock offers some unique features in the app that are finally executed really well in this second generation version of the lock. If you want to maintain the same level of deadbolt security you have now with some added features, this lock is going to get you pretty far.
You can find Kevo in the standard satin nickel finish, as well as polished brass and Venetian bronze.
Kwikset 914
This lock from Kwikset looks fairly standard when it comes to deadbolts, and that's because it is. With one important exception, this is a standard Kwikset deadbolt with a battery-powered keypad for normal pin entry. It's a nice-looking lock for fairly standard use cases, unless you decide you want to experiment.
If you have a Wink or Smartthings hub in the home, you can use the Z-Wave feature in the Kwikset 914 to connect the lock to your home network. This means you can unlock the door via IFTTT and lock the door with Amazon Echo, and at $150, you'll be able to do so without spending a ton of cash.
Smart clearly isn't the first focus here, but it works well and looks nice in the standard satin nickel finish, as well as polished brass and Venetian bronze.
Updated June 2017: Updated all four locks in the list with more modern and Android Central-focused recommendations. Alexa and Google Home support prioritized.
Reader comments
I have two of the Schlage units and very happy with them. They communicate with my smart home router and they are very reliable - unlocking doors when we get home and locking when we leave - and providing notifications when locked/unlocked.
I have considered getting one of these but how long do the batteries usually last? I have one of the Schlage locks with the keypad but a manual bolt and no connectivity. The first battery that came with it lasted me about 6 years. I know I won't be getting that kind of life but just trying to get an idea of how often they need to be changed.
How secure are these all from an IOT perspective? Samsung just got skewered a little while ago for security holes in their home automation line....
Z-wave is mainly a home automation (HA) protocol running on 900Mhz. The devices aren't internet enabled, however the gateway hubs can be. Keyword is "can". Lots of Zwave controllers amount to little more than remote controls and many security systems have simple Zwave controllers (ADT is a principal member of the Zwave Alliance). These would not typically be internet enabled.
The Zwave Gateway hubs safety will depend on their internal security. Most use an HTTPS connection to "the cloud" to enable remote access. Some, like SmartThings, run almost entirely on "the cloud" which is why security problems in SmartThings is a Big Deal(tm).
So how (in)secure is Zwave? That depends on your use case. If all devices are encrypted, it's moderately solid. Secure connections are 128bit AES. It can be cracked by someone willing to spend time to collect enough transmissions. However they will have to be in relatively close physical proximity to do so, as the radios are only 1mw.
However most devices don't bother with encryption to save battery life. Encryption requires CPU cycles and CPU cycles take power. Most battery powered z-wave devices aim at ~1 year battery life. And does it matter if your temperature sensor is unencrypted? I can see an argument for all controls being encrypted to avoid mischief from griefers.
But really the biggest vulnerability is in the "cloud" component. Hack one Z-wave network and you've hacked one z-wave network. Hack the SmartThings cloud and you've got control over every SmartThings z-wave. Hack Vera and you've got control of ~95% of the Veras (guesstimate that 5% are installed w/o internet or with the SSL cloud connection disabled).
Schlage is definitely the way to go! It has a keypad in case your phone dies and they have the best warranty program. Send you a new one without the old one if there is a problem. Been using these for years.
I first saw these systems in Sweden last summer when my family up there had a bluetooth lock with a keypad and I was hooked. Now that I'm stateside I was looking into these, but I just heard of the Z-Wave security hole. I was listening to Security Now and Steve Gibson said someone can get a "Texas Instruments SDR, a Software-Defined Radio kit operating at the frequency of Z-Wave to do raw packet capture and pull the stuff out of the air." https://www.grc.com/sn/sn-560.txt
This is something that Jerry should even look into himself and see what he thinks.
(snort) I stopped reading when you mentioned Steve "Hysterical yelling" Gibson....
Steve left off the important part of the article: It wasn't a z-wave protocol error but a single manufacturer who implemented the spec improperly. No other locks were identified with the defect.
Here is the write up from the authors of the Z-Force zwave packet capture software.
https://www.sensepost.com/cms/resources/conferences/2013/bh_zwave/Securi...
The pertinent part in the summary is:
This vulnerability was not due to a flaw in the Z-Wave protocol specification, but because of an implementation error in disabling the use of temporary key after initial network key exchange during inclusion of a node to the network"
The detailed explanation is on Page 4 of the PDF but to summarize, one manufacturer mis-implemented the "join network" code in a manner that it would reset the security key without having physical access to the lock. Proper z-wave inclusion process requires physical access to the device to trigger inclusion via a button or access to the batteries, which on locks should not be accessible from the "exterior" side. Encrypted devices require a key exchange step in the inclusion process. These defective locks would respond to the key exchange message with the factory default key even after they had been included in a network when they should be using the key from the network they are part of. It should have required physical access to the device to trigger the "exclude" mode to go back to the factory default key.
They didn't identify the manufacturer but it was only sold in European markets. Sigma Designs, the owner of Z-wave and the main source of the radio chips, said they re-tested locks and only one manufacturer was impacted. The compliance tests have been updated to make sure future devices don't have the same hole.
One of the blackhat presenters joined the conversation over at the Vera forums:
http://forum.micasaverde.com/index.php?topic=15424.15
You'll note that not everything uses encryption everywhere. Encryption takes cpu, cpu takes power, power shortens battery life. Why shorten the battery life of a temperature sensor to encrypt the temps? That's stilly.
Now, some people try to use home automation (HA) as a security system. It's not a security system no matter what the salesman says. If you can't get a bonded monitoring service that results in a discount to your home insurance, you don't have a system that meets the minimum threshold for "security system." These days most of the bigger HA vendors will connect to consumer home security systems (DSC, Honeywell, Elk, etc). Then the HA system can leverage the (more secure) security system sensors.
However security system sensors are set up to be reliable and often will be slow-ish to respond because they test for false positives. (No one wants to wake up at 3am because a leaf blew in a window.) HA motions sensors are often much more sensitive/less discreet so that they can turn the lights on before you stub your toe in the dark. HA false positives can be irritating, security system false positives can result in expensive visits from the police, who now bill people for excessive false alarm calls.
In some cases the security systems have optional Zwave controllers. Their rules engines are incredibly simplistic but it does mean that your monitoring service will be aware if your HVAC is out (risking a pipe freeze) or if a water sensor detects flooding.
So to sum up:
*One out of spec z-wave lock was hackable
*No new protocol weaknesses were found in Z-wave
*Gibson is something of an alarmist.
We sell the Weiser kevo Bluetooth and it's garbage
I've had Kevo for two years and love it. Garbage is subjective I guess. Even better since upgrading to Kevo Plus where I can open the lock remotely.
What is going on with Android Central?!?! Theres been a bunch of these "Best" postings?!?! Doesnt really have anything to do with Android news!!
Android Police and Droid Life has more Android News, that I never see on Android Central. :(
They make money through Amazon's affiliate program if you click the Amazon links from here and buy the product. They're just trolling for revenue.
$$$...
it's fluff that makes them a lot of money, and readers have to sift through the noise to get to their actual good Android related content, which is becoming buried by stuff like this. Droid-Life isn't perfect but has become one of my favorites because they've done the least amount of this fluff and SEO mess. Most Mobile Nations sites are unfortunately headed down this path and have been for awhile. I'm all about sites making money, but there's a line...
*have more news, not has more news.
True dat!! Thanks!!
I work for Schlage and just wanted to comment on the Schlage Sense part here.
We've partnered with Apple for our Schlage Sense product. The Schlage Sense deadbolt works with Apples Homekit and states that on the packaging. In order to use the remote features you'll need an Apple TV to use as a hub. It also features voice control with Siri to lock and unlock your door.
The smart home deadbolt that would make more sense for this website would be Schlage Connect. Schlage Connect can use the Wink Hub (Home Depot) for remote access or the IRIS system (Lowes) as well as many other third party smart home automation products such as Nexia.
Mike K
You just lost a lot of Android customers LOL
By being helpful and mentioning options that would work with z-wave?
Whats a key?
I have a fob in my pocket for the car.
And pushbutton lock on doors....
On our house....
Oh yeah, my badge that opens my office....
It's a long series of bits used to encrypt digital files and transmissions.
Can't exactly remember the last time I locked the door...
Where you live at?
Obviously Canada.
In a State of Denial.
I dont lock my car door since the door lock is messed up.
Has anyone tried the Samsung fingerprint? It looks really cool. I realize that some people might not approve.
I'm a fan of the Schlage products, I installed older models in my home several years ago. A deadbolt model on my front door, and the "Lever" type model on my garage entry door (YES, don't forget to secure your garage entry door, garage doors are not the impenetrable vault you think they are). I was able to take these and a new dual-cylinder deadbolt to my local hardware store and have the tech key them all to the same key.
Only possible downside is that those older models were arguably vulnerable to bumping. Perhaps they've plugged that security hole since 2010.
BTW, pro tip here: remember to replace your strike plates with 3" screws! A lot of home builders use cheap 1" screws which make the door very sensitive to kick in intrusion. Secure those strike plates right to the frame!
Exactly! you can have the most secure lock in the world but if it is backed up by nothing of substance in the door frame it doesn't matter at all. When I moved into my new house the very first thing I upgraded was the screws in the strike plates. I took out the tiny maybe 1/2" long decorative ones it came with and replaced them with some very substantial 3.5" long ones. I can't even fathom why they sell locks with such flimsy hardware when it has been proven over and over what a significant difference just upgrading those screws makes.
All the replacement locks I've bought (Schlage, pretty much; they're higher rated than Kwikset, Yale) came with 3" screws.
I prefer the dumb locks,Medeco Maxum has one of best kick test and force entry test for the price...
From what seen a lot of the test with the smart locks suck big donkey......
My window next to my front door is much more vulnerable to a kick, than a smart lock.
Exactly
yep, rarely is kicking the deadbolt in the easiest way into a house...
You would be surprised
https://youtu.be/TbDiAYVpDaM
https://youtu.be/uhscToHlWNM
Its not as hard as you think. it's all about the door jam the strike plate and how long the screws...the way most doors are installed it just takes one kick....
If you have a window pane in or next to the door, you would be well advised to have a dual-cylinder lock anyway.