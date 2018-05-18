Smart light bulbs are awesome, but they aren't always an option. That's when you look to the next link in the chain and consider a smart switch. You can control everything on the switched circuit at once, and most are even dimmable with the right lamps. Connecting them is also fairly easy, too — just shut the power down and move the wires from one switch to the other. Unless your switch box doesn't have a neutral wire.

A lot of switch boxes won't have a neutral wire because of how the wiring inside the walls was done. A switch doesn't need a neutral wire — it simply breaks the connection on the line that supplies power to a light or whatever else it controls. But most smart switches, like the ones from Wemo or GE, do require a neutral wire. This is because they need to be powered on all of the time for the Bluetooth or Wi-Fi radio to operate. This can be a problem if you want to build out a smart lighting system.

If you're faced with this issue there are several things you can do.

Bite the bullet and use smart lamps instead of a smart switch. Smart bulbs can be expensive if you need to outfit some lighting fixtures, especially if they use a non-standard base for the individual sockets. But having an electrician rewire the circuit is expensive, too.

Make sure there isn't a neutral wire in the switch box. If you see other wires connected by a wire nut in the back of the junction box, there's a good chance one of them is a neutral circuit. If this is the case, an electrician can tell you if you can tap into it and supply power to a smart switch. Don't go poking in there unless you know what you're doing, though!

Contact an electrician to rewire the switch.

None of those solutions are great, but as of April 2018 all Z-Wave switches require a neutral wire to operate. If you find an older model that works without one, it's not going to be compatible with any newer parts — and there are a lot of older models still floating around shopping websites and home improvement stores. Thankfully, there are two other solid options.

Lutron Caseta dimmable switches