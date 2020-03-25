Best Smart LED Light Bulbs for Dark Spaces in 2020: Highest Lumens Android Central 2020

When times get dark, we need a bright light to see our way out — and a smart LED light makes it that much better. A high lumen (unit for measuring the quantity of light) bulb can do the trick in a small or large room. Adding in some smarts to that bulb gives it flexibility for more situations, whether you want a standard A19 E26 bulb or the BR30 for recessed lighting. The Feit Electric OM100 is our top pick for its incredibly high lumen rating and hubless smart controls, which means it only needs Wi-Fi and your phone to control.

While Feit Electric may not be the well known smart bulbs, but it's been innovating and creating high-quality lighting solutions since 1978 — and the OM100 RGBW bulb continues that trend. This Wi-Fi-enabled smart LED bulb has a peak output of 1,600 lumens, which is equal to a traditional 100W incandescent bulb — that's some serious light. You'll get a tunable white with a color temperature range from 2700K soft white to 6500K daylight, along with millions of RGB colors to pick from. Feit Electric not only created an ultra-bright LED bulb here, but it also made it so that integration with Alexa, SmartThings, and Google Assistant is a snap. The inclusion of 2.4GHz Wi-Fi means all you need is to connect it to your Wi-Fi, and you're up and running. Feit Electric also has an app that is compatible with iOS and Android, so if you don't have a smart speaker or prefer not to use voice commands, you have that option. Within the app, you can set the brightness of your bulb(s) as well as tune the colors. There are also some scenes and schedules that you can configure to automate your lighting. This bulb's connectivity features allow you to take full advantage of its very high brightness to illuminate your darkest spaces best. Pros: High 1600LM rating

No hub required

Google Assistant and Alexa integration Cons: The app can be finicky

Brightest setting only applies to white color tone

Limited preset scenes in the app

Best Overall Feit Electric OM100 - RGBW It's so bright Feit Electric OM100 is the brightest LED smart bulb that is also hubless. Meaning you all you need is Wi-Fi to get it just right. $25 from Amazon

Runner-up: Novostella 13W RGBCW

Novostella's 13W standard smart bulb may have landed in second place due to its lower lumen count, but it still has plenty of great features. At 1300LM, it also has plenty of light to brighten up most spaces quite well. It utilizes an RGBCW LED array to net you a tunable white color range from 2700K to 6500K, while still garnering 16 million colors of fun as well. By using specific warm and cool white LEDs, Novostella's bulb produces some of the most accurate white ranges of all the bulbs on this list. In terms of smarts, Novostella included 2.4GHz Wi-Fi so you can use the bulb with an Android or iOS app without the need for separate hardware. Through the Smart Life app, you can group lights, control brightness and colors, set up schedules, and even use some preset scenes. Luckily, the bulb is also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, and even IFTTT so integrating it into your smart home is simple. Pros: Great brightness with 1300LM

Accurate whites

Works with multiple smart home platforms

App lets you control lights Cons: The app is sometimes buggy

Color accuracy could be better

Some connectivity issues

Runner-up Novostella 13W RGBCW Twice as white This bulb is not only very bright but also has very accurate whites due to the dual white LEDs in addition to the RGB colors. $26 from Amazon

Best Budget: Wyze Bulb

You may know Wyze for its low-cost Wi-Fi cameras, but the company also makes some pretty great smart LED bulbs too. Aside from being a good quality bulb, you can also get them at a great price. Sticking with what Wyze does best, which according to the company is to "make quality smart home technology accessible to everyone," the Wyze Bulb provides a good level of brightness and smart features without breaking the bank. At 800LM, this bulb is on the lower end of the spectrum when compared to the other options on this list, but it comes with a white color range of 2700K to 6500K. The bulb provides a good level of brightness for most rooms, and being able to set the color temperature is a great bonus. Pairing the light up to your Wi-Fi and phone is a simple process, and once complete, you can control brightness, color temperature, as well as set up schedules. Wyze Bulb is also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for added voice controls. Wyze also makes some smart sensors called Wyze Sense that can be used to extend the Wyze Bulbs features further. Pros: Low cost of entry

Tunable white colors

Solid connectivity

Can control through app or with smart assistants

Wyze Sense adds more features Cons: Only available with white colors

Not as bright as other options

Best BR30 Style: LIFX BR30 Multi Colored

When it comes to finding a recessed style smart light that is not only bright but also has vibrant and rich colors, look no further than LIFX BR30 bulbs (the A19 standard bulbs are just as bright and vibrant). Bulbs from LIFX can be interwoven with your smart home without the need to add additional hardware to control the light. Since the bulbs are Wi-Fi enabled, simply connect them to your network using the LIFX app, and you're ready to go. The LIFX app is robust and full of preset scenes, effects, schedules, and more. For further controls, these bulbs are also compatible with popular smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings. These integrations allow for voice commands and creating more customized actions by linking to other services within your smart home set up. The bulb itself is designed to floodlight across surfaces, which is why it works wonderfully in recessed lighting fixtures built into ceilings and the like. Pumping out white color temps all the way from warm 2500K to super-cool 9000K with up to 1100LM — these bulbs are bright. Aside from excellent brightness and an excellent range of whites, LIFX is known for some of the best color saturation with their bulbs. They also produce brilliant reds, blues, and greens to combine into millions of combinations to give you just the right vibe. Pros: Amazing color vibrancy

Easy to connect with existing smart home

Extensive range of whites

Robust app Cons: Network connectivity can be inconsistent

The app can seem a bit cluttered

Pricey

Best Value BR30: TECKIN Smart Light

TECKIN makes a very bright BR30 bulb at 1100LM, just like the LIFX bulb, but at a much lower price. However, if that were the only difference, then TECKIN would be sitting at the top of the BR30 list. This bulb deserves a spot on the list because of its high lumen output and wide range of connectivity options. With over 16 million colors to choose from, you'll be able to find the perfect shade to get the mood just right. While it offers the same broad spectrum of colors, the color brightness and saturation just don't match that of the LIFX bulb. Nor, does the range of whites coming in with a warm setting of 2700K and cool temp of 6500K. TECKIN does include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi to connect to the Smart Life app, which allows you to control colors and brightness as well as set up some scheduling and scenes. Along with app control, you can also connect the bulb to your Alexa devices, or Google Assistant-enabled speakers. IFTTT is another service that will work with TECKIN bulbs for some more smart home automation, but not Apple HomeKit. Pros: Great price

Good brightness

Easy setup Cons: Weak color saturation

Falls off-network periodically

Limited app functionality

Runner-up BR30 TECKIN Smart Light Low cost lumens TECKIN offers a bright bulb with good colors, in a Wi-Fi-only budget bulb. The app is lacking, but simple functions are there. $20 from Amazon

Best Overall Standard Style (Hub): Sengled Smart LED Extra Bright Soft White A19 Bulb

Sengled gave this smart LED bulb the moniker Extra Bright for a good reason since it cranks out up to 1500LM of brightness. That number puts these bulbs at number two for overall brightness on this list. The biggest drawback of this bulb is the color though — let me explain. Sengled gave this bulb extra brightness but took away the ability to tune the color temperature. You are locked at 2700K, a softer and warmer light, which is fine in most situations. The upside is there is no question as to what setting the light needs to be at to ensure you can take full advantage of the full 1500LM of brightness. In terms of smart controls, you get all of the scenes and routines that you can expect from a smart light when pairing with the Sengled Smart Hub. You can set up the Sengled bulb with hubs like SmartThings, Wink, and Zigbee enabled Amazon Echo devices. You can also enable to use of voice controls for Alexa or Google Assistant, but a hub must be connected to the bulb. So if you are good with a bulb that offers fantastic brightness in only a single color, then this is the bulb for you. Pros: Fantastic brightness

Even color temperature

Multiple hub connectivity choices Cons: Only one color choice

Single color temperature

Runner-up (Hub): Philips Hue