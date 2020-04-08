Best Smart LED Light Bulb Kits Android Central 2020

One of the first ways to start getting familiar with a smart home, how it works, and how easy and convenient it is to control devices in the home from your mobile device is through smart lighting. You could grab a single bulb to swap in for an old one and get started there, or consider opting for a starter kit that includes multiple bulbs like the Sengled Smart LED Multicolor A19 Starter Kit, which includes four bulbs plus a hub. Some starter kits come with a hub or bridge if it's required for smart connectivity, while others even throw in additional goodies that can function as part of your smart lighting system.

When it comes to every feature you could possibly want in a smart lighting starter kit, this one has it all. It comes with four LED bulbs along with the Sengled Smart Hub, though it can also work with other compatible smart hubs like Samsung SmartThings or Amazon Alexa devices with built-in hubs. Once set up, you can turn the lights on and off, dim or brighten them, and even change colors using your Android or iOS smartphone, tablet, or even your voice via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, with a compatible hub. Choose from more than 16 million colors or whites, with a color temperature range from 2,000K up to 6,500K. Once you choose a setting, the lights will automatically go to the last setting the next time you turn them on, perfect for a home office, for example. You can create scenes and routines, set a schedule for when you're away, and connect up to 64 bulbs to a single hub once you're ready to expand the system. Pros: Comes with four bulbs

Multiple ways to control

16M+ colors Cons: Requires a hub

Not Apple HomeKit compatible

Best for Simplicity: Sengled Smart LED BR30 Starter Kit

Get up and running in no time with this basic smart lighting kit that includes a three-pack of smart LED bulbs along with the Sengled Smart Hub that's required for connectivity. Once connected via a 2.4GHz network, you can remotely turn the lights on and off, or dim and brighten them. You can even set schedules using the Sengled Home app for iOS and Android so you can have the lights automatically go off every night at 11 p.m., or have them go on intermittently while you're away on vacation so neighbors think someone is home. The only difference between this kit and the previous option is that you only get white bulbs, but you do get a wide range of that spectrum. There's support for up to 64 Sengled smart LED bulbs per hub should you wish to expand the system to include other white as well as multicolor bulbs. In addition to controlling lighting from a phone or tablet, you can also use your voice via compatibility with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, with a compatible smart device. Pros: Comes with smart hub

Set schedules

Voice control

Three bulbs Cons: Hub required

Only whites

Best for Expandability: Philips Hue White A19 LED Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit

Philips Hue has a reputation for being among the best in the smart lighting category, and this starter kit is a great way to familiarize yourself with the brand before delving into more complex options. It's also a great option if you want to add more lighting to every room of the home. It provides soft white lighting via four Energy Star-certified bulbs that fit most lamps, overhead lights, or 4-inch recessed cans. Use it with the included Philips Hue Bridge to control up to 50 lights. It can be controlled using the Philips Hue app on an Android or iOS device as well as voice using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit and a compatible smart device and IFTTT. You won't get colors with these bulbs, but it's a great start until you decide to grab colored bulbs. They can also work with other Hue gear like Hue dimmers and motion sensors. Pros: Comes with smart hub

Easily expandable

Voice control

Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit compatibility Cons: Hub required

Only whites

Best for Ring Owners: Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb Starter Kit

The widely popular company Ring, known for its smart home security cameras and video doorbells, has smart lighting products, too, including this starter kit that works seamlessly with other Ring devices you might have in the home. The kit comes with two bulbs plus the Ring Bridge to enable the smart features. Once connected, you can remotely control the lights from your phone using the Ring app, set schedules, and receive phone notifications. It's super easy to set up and customize the settings, and the 800-lumen bulbs are energy-efficient and long-lasting, rated for a lifespan of up to 25,000 hours. Plus, they work with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices for voice control. Group them together with other Ring devices and control everything from a single app. Pros: Easy set-up

Set schedules

Voice control

Alexa compatibility Cons: Best if you have other Ring devices

Not compatible with Google Assistant

Best for Replicating Sunlight: AduroSmart ERIA LED Smart Bulbs

Who couldn't use some natural light in their home, or at least something that mimics it? This kit includes a pair of A19 LED bulbs along with the necessary hub for smart control. Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for smart voice control along with IFTTT for connecting it to more services or adding it to part of routines, you can also control the lights using the AduroSmart app. Switch the lights on and off, control the brightness, and even change colors, all from your phone or audible commands. The 10W, 800-lumen bulbs offer up to 16 million colors and you can adjust and save your favorite lighting scenes, along with timers and schedules. But what sets them apart is the ability for the lights to replicate sunrise to sunset. Just set dusk and dawn timers to turn the lights on after sunset and off at sunrise so you get the best and most efficient use from them. And your day stays bright, 24/7, without wasting energy. Pros: Comes with smart hub

Sunrise/sunset setting

IFTTT compatibility

Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility Cons: Hub required

No Apple HomeKit support

Only two bulbs

Best for Setting the Mood: Philips Hue 3-Bulb Starter Kit

Get the mood just right, whether you're planning to cuddle up on the couch for a good horror movie, relaxing while reading a book, or gearing up for a party with friends. This kit includes a trio of multicolor bulbs along with a hub as well as a dimmer switch. Enjoy more than 16 million colors with the ability to dim and brighten them at the touch of a button or verbal command using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Homekit-compatible devices. Variable lumen output lets you adjust the lighting without having to manually adjust the dimmer switch. In addition to different colors, you can also select from different shades and even intensities so you can find the perfect light for every occasion, mood, or activity. You can also create custom scenes for things like date night or the big game. Like all the others, control it from your smartphone using the app; it is also compatible with Nest and Samsung SmartThings for home automation as well as IFTTT. Pros: Comes with hub and dimmer switch

Set lighting to mood

Voice control Cons: Hub required

Expensive

Best for Easy Set-up: C by GE A19 Smart LED Light Bulbs There's no need for a separate hub or bridge with these bulbs, included or otherwise. If you want to connect them with a Google Home smart device, they connect directly via Bluetooth — no hub or bridge required. If you want to connect with Amazon Alexa or Apple HomeKit devices for voice control, however, you can do so using a C by GE C-Reach Smart Bridge, a smart plug, or a smart switch. The set comes with four bulbs that can adjust among three different intensities of white: cool white, warm white, and daylight to match your activity, event, mood, or the amount of natural light. They're designed for use where you would otherwise use 60W incandescent A19 bulbs, you can set customized schedules, set scenes, and control the lights either individually or in groups. They use 84% less energy than incandescent, says GE, and last up to 15 times longer, too. Pros: No hub required

Directly connect to Google Home

Voice control Cons: Only whites

Requires hub to connect with Alexa, HomeKit devices