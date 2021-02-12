Best Smart Coffee Scale Android Central 2021

A smart coffee scale is the secret to a perfect brew. It explains why you'll rarely find baristas using a plastic scoop to measure their coffee grounds. These experts know that coffee's flavor depends on the coffee to water ratio, and consistency is key. Because a smart coffee scale accurately measures coffee grounds and tracks each brew in an app, it can help you remember the ratios you liked and the coffee that tasted best. It's a great tool for making consistently excellent coffee, and it's beneficial if you like using pour over coffee makers. These are some of the best smart coffee scales to consider when it comes to precision, size, and functionality.

The real gem

When it comes to good coffee, consistency is key. Without precise measurements, your coffee will always taste a little bit different. A reliable smart coffee scale, on the other hand, will help you achieve the best brew every single time by tracking the coffee to water ratio used and saving it for future use. It's a valuable purchase if you like pour over coffee or can't go a day without your Chemex.

Though all the scales on this list are accurate, connected, and quite frankly impressive, I have a soft spot for the Acaia Pearl. Not only is its minimalist design something I wouldn't mind seeing on my kitchen counter, but it's a great quality product followed by a reputable brand with a range of apps to help with the brewing learning curve. Though it's not the cheapest option on the list, the Pearl is on the more affordable end of smart coffee scales without being too complicated for my taste. It's an ideal size, has a convenient auto-off function, and is incredibly precise.

But if you don't mind spending more, then the Acaia Pearl S is clearly an upgraded version of the beloved Pearl. It's best suited for someone who is basically a barista and has a bit of experience in brewing coffee. Its (super) advanced features will allow you to refine your brew and make you never want to use a plastic scoop ever again.