Need a great case or sleeve for your Google Pixelbook? We can help.

The Google Pixelbook is a very expensive Chromebook with an amazing display. That means you'll definitely want to protect your investment by slipping it into some kind of case or sleeve. Here are the ones we like.

Bellroy Sleeve for Google Pixelbook

Bellroy's Pixelbook sleeve is Google's official choice, and it's hard to argue that it's not one of the best.

Made from water-resistant fabric with genuine leather accents, to keep your Pixelbook safe and look good while doing it the Bellroy sleeve is custom built for the Pixelbook.

There's a loop for the Pixelbook Pen, and when your Pixelbook isn't inside it you can use it as a tablet stand by pushing in the top flap. the Bellroy case is a tight fit at first because it's designed to hold everything snugly, but like many other things, it gets better with a little age.

There's also a three-year warranty in case something rips or tears, which is great to see on any laptop sleeve that costs over $80.

Mama Mouth PU Leather Folio

The Mama Mouth PU Leather Folio case is another that's specially designed for the Pixelbook and is a great way to keep things protected. It also comes in eight different patterns and colors.

Designed to protect from dust, dirt and bumps and bruises, this folio case is made of synthetic leather on the outside and plush microfiber on the inside. It's easy to take off if you want to go into tablet mode and the back and bottom serve as a stable platform for viewing anything on the screen.

it's also really affordable at a price under $20!

Kroo Neoprene Protective Sleeve

The Kroo Neoprene Sleeve offers complete protection and is spill resistant.

It's a generic 13" laptop sleeve, but one sized right to fit the Pixelbook's 3:2 display. Featuring a padded interior as well as an external pocket for things like the Pixelbook Pen, the nylon zippers will keep your Pixelbook safe and sound inside its own padded cell.

The Kroo neoprene case comes in six color combinations and costs about $15.

Tomtoc UltraSlim Sleeve

The Tomtoc UltraSlim sleeve is designed to fit 13-inch MacBooks, Surface laptops, and the Pixelbook and has room for a second device like your phone or an Amazon Kindle.

The external felt is hardened and durable while the interior felt is soft and gentle, and genuine leather accents make this one quite the looker.

The magnetic flap keeps everything closed up until you need to get to your Pixelbook, and there's a cutout on the side to top up the battery without removing it from the case.

The Tomotc UltraSlim Sleeve lives up to its name and will keep your Pixelbook safe. It costs about $20.

CAISON Laptop Sleeve Case

If you're looking for good basic protection without any frills or fuss, the CAISON Laptop Sleeve is perfect.

Made of water-resistant nylon, it's also fully padded with a fleece interior and is designed to hold most any 13-inch laptop, including the Pixelbook. The zipper is also padded and there is a roomy external pocket to hold your phone or other small accessories.

The CAISON Laptop Sleeve comes in black, blue, grey or military green and costs about $15.

