Screen protectors are a very useful accessory to have for your items — particularly watches. While you may not think they're always necessary, screen protectors can help your accessories from gaining scratches, water damage, and even drop damage That's why even if you deem yourself to be a careful person, you should at least consider investing in a screen protector as it will help extend your accessory's lifespan.

Screen protectors can be easy to find, but it's hard to know which one will be both cheap, but of good quality. That's why we have to say that, with those standards, the Akwox Ticwatch E Tempered Glass Screen Protector has to be our favorite. Not only does it come with four glass protectors, but it is thoughtful to those who may struggle with installation, as well as having features that won't affect the Ticwatch's touchscreen accuracy.

