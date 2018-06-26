Samsung's Gear Sport is its latest and greatest smartwatch, combing style and a design that's rugged enough enough for fitness fanatics. That rugged design can still use some protection, so it's not a bad idea to invest in a screen protector.
The Gear Sport's screen is the exact same size as that on the Gear S2, so most of our options advertise compatibility with both. If you see something you like for the Gear S2, know that it will also work with your Gear Sport.
These are the best screen protectors for your Samsung Gear Sport!
- OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- WIMAHA Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector
- Orzero Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Akwox Tempered Glass Screen Protector
OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen Protector
The nicest screen protectors are tempered glass, since it looks and feels the exact same as the display glass that's already on your watch. OMOTON offers a glass screen protector that does just that. The screen protector is only .26mm thick, meaning it'll add hardly any bulk onto your watch. In addition to protecting your watch's display from cracks, the screen protector itself is scratch resistant, and almost completely transparent so you can show off your nice watch face.
The OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen Protector is available in a three-pack for $7.
Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Another great tempered glass option comes from Supershieldz. Like the above option, this screen protector is scratch resistant, 99.99% transparent, and bubble free when you install it. Another trick up Supersheildz' sleeve is an oleophobic layer to keep fingerprints from mucking up the display.
Supersheildz's Tempered Glass Screen Protector is available in a three-pack for $7.
WIMAHA Tempered Glass Screen Protector
WIMAHA has another grean tempered glass option, also with an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints at bay. This screen protector is almost completely clear, letting you see your notifications and apps with ease. The kit includes a suction cup for the most precise installation you can get, and like others this screen protector is scratch resistant. One downside is the price: the WIMAHA kit includes less screen protectors for the same cost as others.
The WIMAHA Tempered Glass Screen Protector is available in a two-pack for $7.
ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector
While this isn't a tempered glass screen protector, it has a trick up its sleeve: self-healing technology that is supposed to repair minor scratches and scrapes. It also has an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints and oils away, and an anti-glare coating to help you see the watch face on bright sunny days. Despite being a film screen protector, this won't peel away from the screen if you wear your watch in the shower or when swimming.
The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector is available in a two-pack for $8.
Orzero Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Back onto the tempered glass train, Orzero has a great screen protector for the cost. The screen protector has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to keep oils and water away, and it's scratch resistant. The edge of this screen protector is the same 2.5D design that many smartphone panels use, so it will be smoother and blend in with your watch that much better. It's also 99.9% transparent like other options, meaning your watch's display will shine through unobstructed.
Orzero's Tempered Glass Screen Protector is available in a three-pack for $6.
Akwox Tempered Glass Screen Protector
The best bang for your buck comes from Akwox, which offers a kit with four screen protectors for the same price as the other options. Don't go thinking this is a junky option either: it has an oleophobic coating, it's scratch resistant, 99% transparent and has a 2.5D edge to blend in perfectly with your watch. It's just as hard as the other options as well, so sudden impacts shouldn't crack the glass. It's also bubble resistant, so you should have an easy time installing it and making it look great the first time.
Akwox' Tempered Glass Screen Protector comes in a four-pack for $7.
Which is your pick?
What screen protector do you use on your Gear Sport? Let us know down below!