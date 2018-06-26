The nicest screen protectors are tempered glass, since it looks and feels the exact same as the display glass that's already on your watch. OMOTON offers a glass screen protector that does just that. The screen protector is only .26mm thick, meaning it'll add hardly any bulk onto your watch. In addition to protecting your watch's display from cracks, the screen protector itself is scratch resistant, and almost completely transparent so you can show off your nice watch face. The OMOTON Tempered Glass Screen Protector is available in a three-pack for $7. See at Amazon Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Another great tempered glass option comes from Supershieldz. Like the above option, this screen protector is scratch resistant, 99.99% transparent, and bubble free when you install it. Another trick up Supersheildz' sleeve is an oleophobic layer to keep fingerprints from mucking up the display. Supersheildz's Tempered Glass Screen Protector is available in a three-pack for $7. See at Amazon WIMAHA Tempered Glass Screen Protector

WIMAHA has another grean tempered glass option, also with an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints at bay. This screen protector is almost completely clear, letting you see your notifications and apps with ease. The kit includes a suction cup for the most precise installation you can get, and like others this screen protector is scratch resistant. One downside is the price: the WIMAHA kit includes less screen protectors for the same cost as others. The WIMAHA Tempered Glass Screen Protector is available in a two-pack for $7. See at Amazon ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector

While this isn't a tempered glass screen protector, it has a trick up its sleeve: self-healing technology that is supposed to repair minor scratches and scrapes. It also has an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints and oils away, and an anti-glare coating to help you see the watch face on bright sunny days. Despite being a film screen protector, this won't peel away from the screen if you wear your watch in the shower or when swimming. The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector is available in a two-pack for $8. See at Amazon Orzero Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Back onto the tempered glass train, Orzero has a great screen protector for the cost. The screen protector has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to keep oils and water away, and it's scratch resistant. The edge of this screen protector is the same 2.5D design that many smartphone panels use, so it will be smoother and blend in with your watch that much better. It's also 99.9% transparent like other options, meaning your watch's display will shine through unobstructed. Orzero's Tempered Glass Screen Protector is available in a three-pack for $6. See at Amazon Akwox Tempered Glass Screen Protector