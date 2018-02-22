Supershieldz is a trusted name in screen protectors, so naturally, you can expect a great product at a great price for your Gear S3. You get three rugged screen protectors that are easy to install and willing to take the wear and abuse that could scratch your watch's touchscreen. With hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings, your Gear S3 will be functional, clear, and protected. These screen protectors also come with Supershieldz no-hassle lifetime replacement warranty and are only $8 for a 3-pack. See at Amazon OMOTON Full Coverage Tempered Glass Screen Protector (Frontier / Classic)

If you're looking for full edge-to-edge protection for your Gear S3, OMOTON has a 3-pack of screen protectors with your name on it. They boast 3D laser-cut technology that offers protection for the whole screen where other protectors might leave a small gap where lint and dust could collect. Hydrophobic and Oleophobic screen coatings mean you can use your watch throughout a workout without worrying about gunking things up. Made of scratch resistant tempered glass, you can get a 3-pack for $8 and keep your watch's screen well protected for years to come. See at Amazon Skinomi TechSkin Full Coverage Skin and Screen Protector (Frontier)

Skinomi only offers one screen protector in its kit, but it also includes a clear protective skin to provide protection for other exposed parts of the Gear S3. Everything is made of military-grade thermoplastic urethane which is flexible and tough, with self-healing properties to make it last. It's a wet install here, which can feel a bit daunting, but Skinomi gives you everything you need to get the job done — backed by a 100% Risk-Free Lifetime Warranty. This kit is $16 on Amazon and only comes with one screen protector, but if you're worried about banging up other parts of your Gear S3 as you live your life maybe the Skinomi skin is what you're looking for. See at Amazon Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector (Frontier / Classic)