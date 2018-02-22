The Samsung Gear S3 is a beefy smartwatch packed with practically everything you'd need no matter your lifestyle. Whether you plan to take it on outdoor hikes or just wear it around the office, there's always a risk of it banging against a rock or a door frame and getting the touchscreen scuffed up or worse.
We've rounded up the best products for keeping your Gear S3 protected, with several options offering a 3-packs of these tempered glass discs so you have a couple of chances at a perfectly clean install, or a few backups if you're expecting heavy wear.
- Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- OMOTON Full Coverage Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Skinomi TechSkin Full Coverage Skin and Screen Protector
- Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (Frontier / Classic)
Supershieldz is a trusted name in screen protectors, so naturally, you can expect a great product at a great price for your Gear S3. You get three rugged screen protectors that are easy to install and willing to take the wear and abuse that could scratch your watch's touchscreen. With hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings, your Gear S3 will be functional, clear, and protected.
These screen protectors also come with Supershieldz no-hassle lifetime replacement warranty and are only $8 for a 3-pack.
OMOTON Full Coverage Tempered Glass Screen Protector (Frontier / Classic)
If you're looking for full edge-to-edge protection for your Gear S3, OMOTON has a 3-pack of screen protectors with your name on it. They boast 3D laser-cut technology that offers protection for the whole screen where other protectors might leave a small gap where lint and dust could collect. Hydrophobic and Oleophobic screen coatings mean you can use your watch throughout a workout without worrying about gunking things up.
Made of scratch resistant tempered glass, you can get a 3-pack for $8 and keep your watch's screen well protected for years to come.
Skinomi TechSkin Full Coverage Skin and Screen Protector (Frontier)
Skinomi only offers one screen protector in its kit, but it also includes a clear protective skin to provide protection for other exposed parts of the Gear S3. Everything is made of military-grade thermoplastic urethane which is flexible and tough, with self-healing properties to make it last. It's a wet install here, which can feel a bit daunting, but Skinomi gives you everything you need to get the job done — backed by a 100% Risk-Free Lifetime Warranty.
This kit is $16 on Amazon and only comes with one screen protector, but if you're worried about banging up other parts of your Gear S3 as you live your life maybe the Skinomi skin is what you're looking for.
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector (Frontier / Classic)
Spigen is one of our favorite phone accessory makers because they offer great case and protection options for so many different devices and always deliver a premium product. They offer a 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for the Gear S3 that fit both the Frontier and Classic models, with rounded edges that feel nice to touch and help avoid chipping.
The kit includes everything needed to install both protectors and is available for just $8 on Amazon.
Do you use a screen protector for your smartwatch?
What might be an essential accessory for some might feel silly to others. Where do you fall on the debate? Let us know what you use to keep your Gear S3 looking pretty in the comments!
Update February 2018: Updated the pricing and links for these options. Still your best bet for keeping your Gear S3 in tip-top shape!