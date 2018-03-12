The Whitestone Dome Glass screen protector was another option that was getting people talking in the forums. The big selling feature for this wet install screen protector is its unique curing process, which uses UV light. It's proven to be a very popular screen protector and is currently on sale for $45, down from $60. Check out this review and installation guide to get an idea of how this tempered glass screen protector uniquely adheres like no other screen protector you've seen before. If the worst case scenario has already occurred and your screen is cracked, think of this as a second chance screen before dropping hundreds of dollars on a proper replacement screen. With a UV light packaged to complete the curing process, this is a pricier option than other screen protectors out there, but based on video review and reviews on Amazon it's an early favorite. I guess time will tell how well the Whitestone Dome Glass holds up in real-life use. See at Amazon amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Whereas the Whitestone Dome Glass might require the most complicated installation process, amFilm has tried to simplify the process by providing an installation guide so you can line up the perfect fit. The offering here is a curved tempered glass screen protector that adheres to the phone using a silicone gel along the edges and a dot matrix along the majority of the display. amFilm says if you properly install this phone you will get a perfet fit with no clicking, no rainbow effect, and a strong adhesion that won't peel up. This is a case-friendly option that can be yours for just $10. See at Amazon Spigen NeoFlex screen protector (2-pack)

Spigen always makes great cases so it only makes sense that they'd also offer screen protectors that are compatible with cases. If you've got the patience to take the time for a film screen protector with a wet installation, you should be more than satisfied with this two-pack of reliable screen protectors. Because it's a flexible film, the NeoFlex can offer full protection for your screen without affecting the touch responsiveness. Spigen provides a comprehensive installation video that actually recommends installing the screen protector with your phone in a case to help like things up on the first shot. Didn't get it quite right? Just peel it back off and try again. It will take 12 hours for the screen protector to fully adhere so make sure you give it enough time. Get this two-pack from Amazon for just $9 See at Amazon IQShield Case Friendly Film Screen Protector (2-pack)

IQShield offers a two-pack of plastic film screen protectors that have been updated to be completely compatible with even the most rugged cases. That's in part due to these being PET film screen protectors rather than tempered glass. This is a paper-thin screen protector that you will hardly notice after a clean installation. These screen protectors have an oleophobic coating to help prevent fingerprints and smudges and are easy to install. With over 100 5-star reviews on Amazon, you can buy with confidence. Get your two-pack of case-friendly screen protectors from IQShield for just $8. See at Amazon Ringke Invisible Defender Full Coverage Screen Protector (3-pack)

Ringke's screen protector for the Galaxy S9 stands out from the rest thanks to its wings that wrap around the sides of your phone. There are a few benefits to this unique screen protector style. Since the film wraps around the edges, you have button cutouts to guide you for the perfect fit, while also helping to prevent the edges from peeling up with a case installed too. These screen protectors are made of crystal clear urethane material and can be yours for just $10. The kit includes everything you'll need for a clean installation, along with an extra screen protector in case your first one takes a beating and needs to be replaced. You can also get a three-pack for the Galaxy S9+, too, if you're rocking the larger device. See at Amazon GadgetShieldz Galaxy S9 Screen Protector