Which screen protectors work best with cases for Galaxy S8?
To protect or not to protect? That is the question many of us are asking as we debate whether or not to buy screen protectors and cases for the beautifully designed Samsung Galaxy S8
In the forums, there's been a pretty great discussion on the merits of using a screen protector at all on the Galaxy S8. Some folks swear that improvements to Gorilla Glass over the years have made screen protectors obsolete and question why anyone would want to possibly affect the clarity or touch sensitivity of the GS8's beautiful display.
On the other hand, a number of people have had screen protectors take the brunt of drops or scratches, while keeping their phone's screen safe from harm and point out that a purse or something in your pocket (or even those little rivets just outside the front pockets on a pair of jeans) can cause damage seemingly out of nowhere. Fact is, as tough as Gorilla Glass has become, it is always possible for it to get scratched or broken.
No matter where you fall on the debate, the fact is that it's hard to find a screen protector — especially one made of tempered glass — that accommodates the curved screen of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and also lets you use the case of your choosing. Here are a couple options pulled from the forums that seem really promising.
- Whitestone Dome Glass
- Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector (2-pack)
- iTURBOS 3D PET Film Screen Protector (2-pack)
- Ringke Invisible Defender Full Coverage Screen Protector
- Armorsuit MilitaryShield Galaxy S8 Screen Protector
Whitestone Dome Glass
The Whitestone Dome Glass screen protector was another option that was getting people talking in the forums. The big selling feature for this wet install screen protector is its unique curing process, which uses UV light.
It's proven to be a very popular screen protector and is currently on sale for $30, down from $60. Check out this review and installation guide to get an idea of how this tempered glass screen protector uniquely adheres like no other screen protector you've seen before. If the worst case scenario has already occurred and your screen is cracked, think of this as a second chance screen before dropping hundreds of dollars on a proper replacement screen. With a UV light packaged to complete the curing process, this is a pricier option than other screen protectors out there, but based on video review and reviews on Amazon it's an early favorite. I guess time will tell how well the Whitestone Dome Glass holds up in real-life use.
Spigen NeoFlex screen protector (2-pack)
Spigen makes great cases for the Galaxy S8, so it only makes sense that they'd also offer a screen protector that's compatible with cases.
This recommendation came from the AC community, and if you're alright with settling for a film screen protector with a wet installation, you should be happy dropping $8 for a two-pack. Because it's a flexible film, the NeoFlex can offer full protection for your screen without affecting the touch responsiveness. Paired with a case, your Galaxy S8 should be protected from drops and also save from scratches on the screen.
Spigen recommends installing the screen protector with a case already on — and if you haven't bought a case yet, Spigen has a great selection of cases to choose from.
iTURBOS 3D PET Film Screen Protector (2-pack)
Recommended by neil_sugarbush in the comments, the iTURBOS two-pack of plastic film screen protectors are compatible with even the most rugged cases. That's in part due to these being PET film screen protectors rather than tempered glass.
This is a paper-thin screen protector that you will hardly notice after a clean installation. These screen protectors have an oleophobic coating to help prevent fingerprints and smudges and are easy to install. With over 100 5-star reviews on Amazon, you can buy with confidence. Get your two-pack of case-friendly screen protectors from iTURBOS for just $8.
Ringke Invisible Defender Full Coverage Screen Protector
Ringke makes some quality accessories and their screen protector for the Galaxy S8 stands out from the rest for the wings that wrap around the sides of your phone. Recommended by Sdot312 in the comments, there are a few benefits to this unique screen protector style. Since the film wraps around the edges, you have the button cutouts to help you achieve the perfect fit giving you the full protection you desire while also helping to prevent the edges from peeling up with a case installed too.
These screen protectors are made of crystal clear urethane material and can be yours for just $10. The kit includes everything you'll need for a clean installation, along with an extra screen protector in case your first one takes a beating and needs to be replaced.
You can also get a two-pack for the Galaxy S8+, too, if you're rocking the larger device.
Armorsuit MilitaryShield Galaxy S8 Screen Protector
Made with a durable military-grade film, the Armorsuit MilitaryShield is a thin screen protector that offers edge-to-edge protection. It requires a wet installation, with all the required tools and wipes included in the box. Armorsuit claims that this protector is virtually scratch-proof, with self-healing technology that will help eliminate any minor scratches from keys or pocket sand. It's available for just $8.
As with most wet install screen protectors, you need to let this thing sit and dry for a good long time (up to 12 hours) to ensure proper adhesion and get a nice clean fit. Attempt to put on a case too soon and you'll have issues around the edges.
This was recommended by PJRed2008 in the forums, who admittedly had issues with their first screen protector and had to get new ones sent out made from an updated template. Since receiving the replacement, they've had no issues. If you ever have an issue with it, you'll want to follow suit and contact Armorsuit's customer service to take advantage of that lifetime replacement warranty.
Where do you land on the screen protector debate?
Are screen protectors and cases a must-buy for any new phone you own or do you prefer the naked look and feel? Have you had hands-on experience with a screen protector that others should know about? Let us know in the comments!
Update December 2017: The Whitestone Dome Glass is still your best bet for protecting your Galaxy S8 screen — and it's currently on sale for jut $30!
If you want the screen protector and a case that just work go with the life proof FRE case..... I tried dozens of combinations including ottorbox. The Fre is the best of them all.
Any clear Spigen case works for me
I feel I lucked out with this combo and couldn't be happier for it's transparency and protective properties. Neither product I'd ever heard of before and not usually one to do the case thing (always a screen protector though), but felt it was mandatory with the s8. Anyway, here's the combo if interested:
Case
https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XJHW5NC/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o00...
Screen Protector
https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B0728F6TSY/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o00...
I only use a case and no screen protector on my GS8+. I've had the phone since launch and everything was fine till about a week ago when two really strange (small) scratches appeared out of nowhere. No big deal because I will be pre ordering the Note 8 in a couple weeks anyway. There's nothing like using my phone with no screen protector/condom on. PS... I used to swear by screen protectors in the S2, S3 and S4 days but these days I feel like there is no need for them.
It's not that there is no need. It's that on the curved screens it's hard to find one that works with cases. Obviously you do need one because you got scratches on your phone. Originally that's the purpose of screen protectors. It's not until tempered glass that things changed. My wife had a tempered on her s8 and she dropped it. It hit right on the curved left screen part, it cracked it. Luckily it was just the tempered glass. Who knows what would have happened without it. Obviously there is still a need.
This is an important article. I've had such problems with screen protectors.
For my Blue S8 I paired the Atgoin clear case with the Pabrite Infinity shield - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B073TFMFTL/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o02_s...
Only been a couple of weeks but doing a good job and not peeling.
That's gotten horrible reviews. I would not recommend it at all.
I use the Zagg glass screen protector. I have had 2 really bad situations. Both times the protector took the brunt of the fall. Took it back to the Zagg kiosk and they replaced it for $7.50, installation charge. Zagg replaced the protector for life of the phone.
So, I use the Spigen Neo Hybrid case (which I do love). Initially I got some of the NeoFlex screen protectors because i heard the issues people had with the glass ones. I bought a two pack. The first one I ripped off within 15 minutes, the second one I managed to live with for 2 or 3 days before I had to rip it off too. I decided to spend the money on the Whitestone Dome Glass screen protector and it is light years better than the competition.
Now, let's mention a few things. This does require pouring out a small tube of glue on the center of the screen, gently dropping the screen down, then curing with the UV. It really isn't difficult to install if you are careful, however after curing, the screen protector does have a sizable lip on it. This is fine for me because I keep it in the previously mentioned case (which fits perfectly with a properly installed Whitestone screen protector), but it definitely takes away from the great feel of the device when you take it out of the case. I'm hoping it just convinces me not to do that, because with my 6P I just ended up never using a case anymore.
I am worried about the cost of this screen protector though. On my 6P I went through at least 5 or 6 screen protectors, but they only cost around $10 per. The Whitestone costs $50 for the initial kit, and $40 for a replacement screen protector and glue, so I'm not so interested in replacing this one as often. Keeping the case on will hopefully help, but we'll see how it goes.
I love the curved screen, but I guess we'll find out if it's worth the hassle or if it's my first and last curved screen device.
got icarez case frndly glass screen protector from amazon: a big DON'T BUY. lint easily seeps in from the top and side edges don't really stick and hence are magnets for lint/dust.
Invisible Defender by Ringke has been working for me so far. It is unique in that it has little tabs/wings that wrap around the sides of the phone it makes it basically impossible for a case to lift it because of this. bonus is that the sides are now protected as well and provides a slightly better grip in the hand.
Went with the IQ Shield and it's been perfect for a wet application. Used multiple cases in trial and not once has the edges lifted.
I'm struggling to find an anti-glare screen protector. The only one I've found so far is by Skinomi, and reviews aren't great. The Ghost Armor matte finish may have to suffice, but it does affect resolution. Bellini makes a great one -- for iPhone. I'm hoping they push it out for the S8/+ too.
Not sure what you're smoking, but skinomi has 4.5 stars on amazon. more than just about every other screen protector. If you are referencing some of the comments, you must be new to online feedback.
I have it, it's fine.
If it's a curved screen then yes! If it's flat then i feel like it's not necessary.
The Whitestone option looks extremely interesting. Number one problem for me with the tempered glass protectors for this phone (and I MUCH prefer tempered glass) is that they are not completely adhesive - only edge. Check out this 17 page and growing thread on this solution and what folks are testing out there for case compatibility and even some speculation on replacing the adhesive and reusing the UV light with a cheaper, more case-friendly alternative for future-proofing the purchase... https://forum.xda-developers.com/galaxy-s8/accessories/whitestone-dome-g...
I don't recommend the Yootech. After letting it set for 24 hours and the edges started to lift up. I'm using tempered glass and it works great so far.
Had the same problem with the Yootech so I sent it back.
IQ shield.. Works great.
I would use a screen protector but with the s7 the vr won't work with one on
Spigen makes a great case friendly screen protector and it's only $8.99 for a 2 pack! Also it's a wet application so you get multiple tries to get it right!
Using it now on my s8+ and my wife's s8!
Exactly... This is the one I am using. I tried several "glass" protectors and they failed miserably. Although the Spigen is a wet apply film... it is strong enough to protect the screen. I dropped mine in the bedroom last night and the screen of the s8 hit the edge of the lamp table and nothing happened to the screen. I was totally panicked ... but upon very close inspection... nothing happened to the screen or phone at all.
I also have the Spigen crystal clear case on it and love the look... and it works very well with the protector. The sides are not coming up at all.
I tried the Otterbox Alpha screen protector with the Otterbox Commuter case, and it did not work. The edges were too close to the lip of the case, and so I ended up returning it to Otterbox. I kept the case, and purchased the Zagg Glass for the 8+ and have been very happy with the combination.
Really? I have heard that the Zagg Glass forces the user to push unacceptably hard to get the phone to recognize touches. My wife had that experience on her S8 as well. Is the experience different on the S8+?
Works fine on the S8+. I believe it depends on how well it is installed. The gap between the protector and the screen makes a difference. If there's a gap, it requires harder pushes.
Hey guys I tried more than 7 protectors including some of these listed above ,they all had issues when putting a case on,peeling off right away. Trust me it's not user error either, I'm pretty good at putting screen protectors on.
I bought this from Amazon ,it's not perfect but the best so far.
Check this out at Amazon.com
Galaxy S8+ Plus Screen Protector, i-Blason [Case Friendly] Premium Edge-to-Edge Full Coverage Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S8+ P https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XJ274HJ/ref=cm_sw_r_other_apap_gB81VFOwbLpH...
What about the S8?
Galaxy S8 Screen Protector, i-Blason [Case Friendly] Premium Edge-to-Edge Full Coverage Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy S8 (Black) https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XHPMW98/ref=cm_sw_r_em_apa_lWlczbRVT9JAR?ta...
If you follow the directions it's really good for being a tempered glass screen protector, could never find a good one for my s7edge either
I just ordered one of these. Let's hope it works with my Spigen case. And won't pop off.
Yootech worked for me brilliantly on my S7 and all works brilliantly on my S8÷. Easy to apply and if you **** it up then it's easy to fix and reposition as it's a wet apply.
Got the Armorsuit on mine.
Armorsuit is my personal favorite.