Mr Shield is one of the more popular screen protector brands, and they offer a couple different value packs of tempered glass screen protectors. Featuring a black border around the screen with cutouts around the earpiece, front-facing camera, and the home button. Since these are tempered glass screen protectors, you'll get the best protection available for your Moto X4, and since this is a two-pack, you'll get a backup screen protector thrown in with everything covered by Mr Shield's "No-Hassle Lifetime Replacement Warranty". If you think you'll need a back up for your back up, Mr Shield offers a 3-pack for $8. Otherwise, the two pack for $6 linked below should do the trick. See at Amazon Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protectors

Supershieldz offers a comparable tempered glass screen protector for the Moto X4, with a couple notable differences from the Mr Shield option. You still get that tempered glass hardness and a black border around the screen, but Supershieldz just cuts right around the home button at the bottom. If you've dealt with tempered glass screen protectors before, you'll know those thin strips that go around the earpiece or home buttons are most susceptible to damage, and you may also prefer the hand feel of not having the home button entirely enclosed by tempered glass. Get this two-pack of screen protectors for just $8 on Amazon. See at Amazon Supershieldz PET Film Screen Protectors

Tempered glass is great, but it can be expensive and maybe you don't like adding an (albeit thin) layer of glass to your phone. In that case, a film screen protector is what you want — something to protect the display from scratches and other damage. Supershieldz has you covered again with a six-pack of PET film screen protectors for just $6. There's a notch-like cutout at the top that goes around the cameras and earpiece, with a cutout around the home button at the bottom to help you line things up properly for installation. These are designed for a bubble-free installation and since it's a six-pack, if you mess up the first time you've got 5 extra tries. See at Amazon IQShield Matte Finish Anti-Glare Film Screen Protector

Looking for a screen protector that will cut down on that dreaded phone glare? IQShield has got what you need! This film screen protector features offers full coverage for your Moto 4X display with a matte finish that cuts down on screen glare — and if you've never used a screen protector with a matte finish before you don't know what your missing out on. This is a wet installation which is typical for film screen protectors and if you do it right you'll get a bubble-free installation every time. You can snag this screen protector for $8. See at Amazon Spigen NeoFlex Case Friendly Screen Protector