Motorola has revealed the latest generation of phones from its flagships Moto G lineup. The Moto G6 will be arriving in the U.S. in late-May and will be a compelling option in the budget phone segment. But just because the price is cheaper doesn't mean it's not worth protecting. For under 10 bucks, you can get a set of tempered glass screen protectors to protect that Moto G6 display from anything that life throws at it. Supershieldz [2-pack]

IQ Shield [3-pack]

Mr. Shield [3-pack]

TopACE [2-pack] Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protectors [2-pack]

Supershieldz is a popular maker of screen protecting accessories and they offer a two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for the Moto G6. The edges are rounded for comfort around the earpiece and home button cutouts. It's a good value from a trusted brand that's backed by a lifetime replacement warranty. Available for just $7 on Amazon. See at Amazon IQ Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protectors [3-pack]

IQ Shield offers screen protectors for a wide variety of smartphone brands, and typically offers both tempered glass and film options. For the Moto G6, they offer a Full Bodyskin Protector ($16) and a Matte finish screen protector ($8). But the best value by far is the three-pack of tempered glass. Tempered glass offers the best protection for your phone, and IQ Shield offers an impossibly thin screen protector. Best of all is you'll have two backups as needed. Get your kit for just $8. See at IQ Shield Mr. Shield Tempered Glass Screen Protector [3-pack]]

The installation is the most important part of using a screen protector — you don't properly clean that screen and you're going to have dust and weird streaks appear. That's why Mr. Shield includes a complete installation kit that includes a cleaning cloth, dust collecting stickers, and an alcohol prep pad. The glass is laser cut to provide as much coverage as possible for the Moto G6. Get yours for just $8. See at Amazon TopACE Tempered Glass Screen Protector [2-pack]]