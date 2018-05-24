We'll start with a great value pack for anyone who may appreciate having a couple backups just in case your first one bites the dust. These screen protectors are made from HD Clear Ballistic Glass that's been laser cut to precisely fit the display of the LG G7. With just a little cutout around the notch at the top, there are very few weak points on these screen protectors compared to others you may have tried. This kit includes all the stuff you'll need for a clean install and is just $7 on Amazon. See at Amazon Supershieldz Tempered Glass screen protector (2-pack)

Another great option comes from Supershieldz. This two-pack of screen protectors will keep your LG G7 display protected and looking great thanks to the oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings. Again, these screen protectors feature just a slight cutout around the notch at the top and should hold up really well with daily use. The edges are rounded so they'll feel nice and smooth on your fingers, and everything is backed up by Supershieldz No-Hassle Lifetime Replacement Warranty. Get this two-pack of screen protectors for just $8 on Amazon. See at Amazon amFilm Tempered Glass screen protector (2-pack)