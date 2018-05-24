The LG G7 is the brand new flagship from LG and it's shaping up to be a great phone.
Following with the latest trends, LG has created a phone with scant bezels along the edge of the screen with just a bit of a notch at the top. with no physical buttons to contend with on the front, this has made things pretty easy for screen protector manufacturers.
Why should you get a tempered glass screen protector? Because it's way better for your $7 screen protector to take a hit rather than your $1000 smartphone screen. They also go great with a case.
- Mr Shield Tempered Glass screen protector (3-pack)
- Supershieldz Tempered Glass screen protector (2-pack)
- amFilm Tempered Glass screen protector (2-pack)
- OtterBox Alpha Glass screen protector
Mr Shield Tempered Glass screen protector (3-pack)
We'll start with a great value pack for anyone who may appreciate having a couple backups just in case your first one bites the dust.
These screen protectors are made from HD Clear Ballistic Glass that's been laser cut to precisely fit the display of the LG G7. With just a little cutout around the notch at the top, there are very few weak points on these screen protectors compared to others you may have tried.
This kit includes all the stuff you'll need for a clean install and is just $7 on Amazon.
Supershieldz Tempered Glass screen protector (2-pack)
Another great option comes from Supershieldz. This two-pack of screen protectors will keep your LG G7 display protected and looking great thanks to the oleophobic and hydrophobic coatings.
Again, these screen protectors feature just a slight cutout around the notch at the top and should hold up really well with daily use. The edges are rounded so they'll feel nice and smooth on your fingers, and everything is backed up by Supershieldz No-Hassle Lifetime Replacement Warranty.
Get this two-pack of screen protectors for just $8 on Amazon.
amFilm Tempered Glass screen protector (2-pack)
If you have a hard time lining things up when installing a screen protector, you may appreciate the amFilm tempered glass screen protectors.
amFilm includes a black outline around the edge of its protectors which give you guides for matching up with the LG G7 display, and installation is as easy as cleaning the screen and pressing the protector onto the screen.
This kit includes complete installation materials including dust-removal stickers, cleaning wipes, and a microfiber cloth all for just $8.
OtterBox Alpha Glass screen protector
In our roundup of the best cases for the LG G7 we mentioned that OtterBox had its own screen protector that's designed to fit perfectly with their cases.
We'll include it here because if you're interested in also getting an OtterBox case for your LG G7 you can get the Alpha Glass screen protector and save 20%.
OtterBox accessories are expensive but they're worth it thanks to the great quality and customer service. This screen protector is available for $40.
Do you use screen protectors?
Some people swear by them, while others think they're a waste. What's your opinion on screen protectors?